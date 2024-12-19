The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024

2024 has been a dramatic year for fantasy. The bedrock of the genre is, as always, ever-shifting over past versions of itself. So, it is unsurprising that the best fantasy of 2024 is quite unique.

Although these fantasy genre trends have been on the rise for longer than the last year, the prominence of cozy fantasy and romantasy books in 2024 is undeniable. Many conversations are still being had about what defines each subgenre as readers, writers, and publishers come to a public consensus.