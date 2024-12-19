The 20 Best Fantasy Books of 2024
2024 has been a dramatic year for fantasy. The bedrock of the genre is, as always, ever-shifting over past versions of itself. So, it is unsurprising that the best fantasy of 2024 is quite unique.
Although these fantasy genre trends have been on the rise for longer than the last year, the prominence of cozy fantasy and romantasy books in 2024 is undeniable. Many conversations are still being had about what defines each subgenre as readers, writers, and publishers come to a public consensus.
Also, 2024 has seen more sprayed edges and special editions than previously thought possible. Sprayed edges, detailed dust jackets, embossed covers, and customized endpapers have upgraded many fantasy releases into special edition territory.
But, with everything new comes sacrifice, and I would be remiss to not mention the steady decline of mass-market paperback releases. Hardback novellas or trade paperbacks have all but replaced the pocket-sized stories.
However, the best fantasy of 2024 has shown it is what’s inside that truly counts because this year, we have some thrilling, heart-pounding, gripping, fantastical novels. Everything from heartbreaking losses, to battles with governments (and gods), to a magic user’s struggle for control came out of this year’s best fantasy novels. We’ve seen impressive books from both industry powerhouses and stunning debut authors.
In general, 2024 has seen many excellent fantasy releases, so narrowing down my selection was nearly impossible. The best fantasy books of 2024 are a range of stories that managed to do what fantasy does best—reimagine what is possible. Let’s jump right in.
The Best Fantasy of 2024
The Sins on Their Bones by Laura R. Samotin
The former Tzar, Dimitri, and the friends who supported his play to keep the throne lost everything when his husband, Alexey, came back from the dead to overthrow him. Now, resident spymaster Vasily has one last play to infiltrate Alexey’s court and dethrone him. He is an excellent spy, but is he good enough to beat an undead Tzar who can summon demon armies? Dimitri and Vasily know the only thing to defeat dark magic is more dark magic that will change their lives forever. This dark and grim and deeply human multi-POV Jewish folklore-inspired fantasy debut is only the start of a gripping series.
The Lotus Empire by Tasha Suri
The impressive conclusion to The Burning Kingdoms trilogy brings readers back to Empress Malini and priestess Priya’s struggle to save their respective kingdoms. A magical disease is infecting Malini’s empire, the people she rules barely trust her, and worse, her wounds still ache from her last life-threatening meeting with her lover, Priya. The priestess has enough problems on her hands as she struggles to come to terms with her new powers and her dangerous relationship with the gods she serves. With inexplicably entangled lives, it will take more than a war on the horizon and a group of deadly gods to keep them apart. Working together may be their only chance at survival.
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Even the Eviscerator follows three unbreakable vows in her life sworn to the Matron of Assassins: to accept just contracts, to only kill the contracted, and to carry out all accepted jobs. She is a skilled necromantic assassin, but in a city filled with gods, nothing is as straightforward as it appears—especially not her next job. Eveen’s upcoming assignment during Festival of the Clockwork King may just change her life forever as her past collides with her future in this breathtaking fantasy novella.
A Sky of Emerald Stars by A.K. Mulford
If you like queer romantasy, mates, and bards, I would recommend picking up the second book in The Golden Court Series. Calla, the genderfluid Queen of the Golden Court, is still building their kingdom as war descends from all sides. Unfortunately, their royal guard, Sadie, spends more time at the bar (remembering Navin’s betrayal) than attending Calla’s court. But when Navin appears bloodied at the court asking for her help, Sadie cannot afford to say no. Not when it could save her home. But as they travel together, Sadie begins to realize the soft musician she knew may not be all he seems. If they want to save the Golden Court, they will have to learn to trust each other.
The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst
Durst’s cozy fantasy hit delightfully explores what it means to return home and build a life. When revolutionaries in the capitol burn the library Kiela works at, she escapes with nothing more than her sentient spider plant assistant, Caz, and a haphazard collection of rare (and illegal) spell books. Returning to her home island, Kiela must relearn how to accept the help of neighbors like her shockingly attractive former childhood best friend, Larran. Oh, and there is the fact that she cannot let anyone know she has illegal spell books in her home-turned-jam-shop—even if they could change the lives of everyone on the island for the better.
Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga Doocy
When a noble-born master of minor charms and an outsider at the top of his class are assigned to work together, things go disastrously wrong. Sebastian didn’t mean to cast a forbidden spell binding Leovander to him, even if he never liked the flighty noble. They must discover a counterspell if Leo ever wants to leave Sebastian’s side, but as time goes on, the spell only grows in scope. It may take a journey across a deadly wood to ask an elusive sorcerer for help, but Leo and Sebastian will do anything to break the spell binding them together. Book one in The Wildersongs Trilogy is a gift to fans of cozy fantasy, tabletop role-playing games, and feelings-forward magic.
Mirrored Heavens by Rebecca Roanhorse
In the tempestuous conclusion to the Between Earth and Sky trilogy, gods and rulers alike confront what it means to secure one’s future at any cost. Meanwhile, the new Carrion King, Serapio, is discovering what it means to keep hold of power once it’s gained and Naranpa struggles to find a way out of the fatal prophecy that haunts her dreams. With Xiala’s life, people, and magic under active threat, they begin to realize sacrifice is nearly inevitable. Inspired by the pre-Columbian Americas, this complex, queer high fantasy trilogy adds something special to the fantasy world.
A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher
Cordelia’s mother raised her to be obedient and friendless, so it took her years to discover how unusual It was to have a parent spell their child to remain silent and motionless for days. After all, her mother is a sorcerer with powerful magic, thought to be all but a myth. When her mother tells her to leave in the dead of night to join the family of a wealthy Squire, Cordelia has no choice but to follow. The only flaw in the sorceress’s plan is the Squire’s perceptive and persistent sister, Hester, who will do anything to save a child in need. In doing so, she might just save herself.
Blood of the Old Kings by Sung-Il Kim, translated by Anton Hur
This English translation of an epic, high-fantasy adventure follows three unlikely heroes who work to subvert the overwhelming power of the Empire. For years, undead sorcerers have conquered and unified the world under one regime. Loran, a swordswoman on a path for revenge against the empire, secures a dragon’s fang weapon to dismantle her enemies. Cain is ready to start a war if it means finding out who murdered the mentor who saved him as an orphan on the streets. Arienne is a sorcerer waiting to die for the empire until she begins to hear the voice of a powerful necromancer who challenges her to live. One by one, their individual actions may just disrupt the existing power system.
Running Close to the Wind by Alexandra Rowland
Our Flag Means Death meets The Great British Bake Off in this cozy pirate romantasy. When failed spy Avra accidentally steals state secrets and escapes on the first ship out, he doesn’t expect to run into his enraged ex, pirate Captain Teveri. Now, the only thing standing between Avra and death is the state secrets that could save their financially falling ship. Luckily, Teveri has a monk on board who can understand the lethal schematics. Deadly cake competitions, blasphemous embroidery, ridiculed government officials, and an excellent slow-burn polyamorous relationship are just a few things to love about this chaotic book.
Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan
In this villainess portal fantasy novel, former cheerleading mean girl Rae gets one chance to survive terminal cancer if she can complete a nearly impossible task in another world. When she agrees, Rai finds herself transported into the healthy body of the villainess from her and her sister’s favorite book series. Although she remembers the character is set to die tomorrow, many details from the first book are a blur. If she wants to survive long enough to complete her task and emerge cancer-free in her world, Rai will have to sacrifice anyone who gets in her way. Ultimately, “Enough blood and tears can buy a life,” and, in this version of events, there is plenty of blood to pay the cost.
Nine Tailed by Jayci Lee
Korean folklore and Americana serve as the backdrop for Lee’s impressive take on the urban romantasy. Immortal gumiho, Sunny Cho, has left the supernatural world behind in Korea after a bloody event changed her life forever. Working at a Las Vegas casino was fine, until an old PI friend arrived and asked her to investigate his brother’s murder. Now, she cannot deny her past has caught up to her friends. Sunny will have to take hold of her identity if she wants to survive supernatural threats and protect the people she cares about in the process.
The Last Hour Between Worlds by Melissa Caruso
When Kembral witnesses dying party guests on her one night off from work and her newborn, she feels compelled to solve the crime. Her nemesis, Rika, is also in attendance, looking to get to the bottom of things. Teaming up, the unlikely pair discover a mysterious grandfather clock that shuttles them into a new deadly splinter of reality with every chime. One thing remains the same—a mysterious figure performs a bloody sacrifice. If Kem and Rika want to survive and save their home, they will have to overcome their rivalry and quickly uncover the clock’s secrets before time stops for everyone in this sapphic adventure fantasy novel.
Faebound by Saara El-Arifi
One elven army warrior’s deadly mistake leads to her exile, pushing her and her sister into strange territory in this queernorm sapphic romantasy. Yeeran has led a violent life to protect both the elven lands and her diviner sister, Lettle. Banished to the wilderness, they never expected to encounter a long thought dead fae court. Seductive challenges disrupt trust in each other and themselves, as they look to redefine their future with the fae. Generational secrets hold the key to their future, but Yeeran and Lettle must unearth them first if they want to survive in an unfamiliar court.
Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson
The epic climax to Sanderson’s The Stormlight Archive confronts what it means for mortals to challenge a god. Dalinar and the evil god Odium are in a fight for the future of Roshar. The Knights Radiant are preparing for a global war. Plus, there is a vital mystery behind the ancient Knights Radiants that may hold the key to the future. As these plots begin to unravel, the safety of the Cosmere rests on the shoulders of a collection of heroes trying to solve the next problem in front of them. With any luck, their herculean efforts will be enough to save the world.
This Will Be Fun by E.B. Asher
As young heroes, Galwell the Great, Elowen, Beatrice, and Clare united to save the kingdom from a villain at the price of Galwell’s life, and none of them were ever the same. Elowen lives alone in the nightmare forest, Beatrice is a recently divorced noblewoman, and Clare plays the hero to save the team from public appearances. The Queen’s wedding invite is the only thing that brings them together after a decade. Two romances reignite as the group sets out to attend and then save the Queen’s wedding. One thing’s for sure: these heroes are not as young as they used to be, and maybe it’s better that way in this cozy romantasy.
The City in Glass by Nghi Vo
When angels come to the city protected by the demon Vitrine, everything she ever loved about the place she nurtured for generations crumbles. Her memories and a book detailing everyone she’s lost are all that Vitrine has left. One curse-bound angel she longs to kill is also trapped in the burnt city with her. Trapped together, the two begin to reshape and rebuild Azril’s future—until an oncoming war threatens everything. Now the angel and the demon will have to decide if they will protect all they built or let it fall once more in this fantasy novella.
Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London
Stayman-London has written a uniquely brilliant vampire paranormal romance tackling bodily autonomy, connection, and control. Tess dropped out of grad school after she was sexually assaulted. Now she works the hotel night shift, reading her favorite fictional series—one proven to be nonfiction when one of the book’s vampires, Olivia, walks into her hotel and asks her to help save her twin brother. As a human, Tess can help the vampires trapped in an alternate version of New York, but they aren’t anything like their characters…and she can’t help but fall for the man she was sent to save. Back in New York, her former best friend is falling for Olivia as they attempt to solve the problem from their end. Ultimately, the four will have to bite into some uncomfortable truths if they want to make it out alive.
Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland
Five assassins team up to steal an immortal crown from the god-king in a Korean-inspired high fantasy epic. The king’s spymaster and the exiled prince, a thief and her hired muscle, and a poison maiden and her lord’s son travel across the empire for their chance to kill an unkillable king. The plan is to get in, do the job, and give the prince the crown. In doing so, they may be replacing a dictator for another, but everyone has a reason they are willing to risk it all, and that greed might just lead to their success.
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
Luzia is a Jewish scullion who uses magic to make her grueling tasks a bit easier to handle—that is, until her mistress catches her and demands she advance her family’s standing. The next domino falls when the king’s disgraced secretary notices her power. He throws Luzia into a dangerous world that blurs magical arts, scientific discovery, and fraudulent acts. With the threat of the Inquisition, Luzia enlists the help of an immortal familiar to help her survive. This Spanish Golden Age-set historical fantasy asks you to consider the limits of power in a world controlled by men.
I hope you got a chance to enjoy the best fantasy of 2024. Now, the only thing left to do is wait until next year. If you are looking for more 2024 book releases, try the best books of 2024. If you are looking for more on fantasy, try 23 of the Most Influential Fantasy Books of All Time and The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time.