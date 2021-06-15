One of my ALL TIME favorite books is Sabriel narrated by the one and only Tim Curry. Sabriel has spent most of her life in Ancelstierre attending an all girls school, which lies south of her family’s home in the Old Kingdom. What her teachers and classmates don’t know is that she is a descendant from a long line of Abhorsens, a position in the kingdom that helps protect the land from necromancers. But when her father disappears unexpectedly, she must cross the border and venture into the Old Kingdom to try to find him.