16 Gorgeous and Fun Fall Books for Toddlers

With the change in seasons comes the opportunity to explore new sights, sounds, and experiences with your toddler. As families head outside for pumpkin patch visits and fall walks, toddlers get to explore new to them sensations such as the crunch of leaves underfoot, the chill of a crisp fall day, and the textures of a pumpkin patch. Echo these experiences inside with fall books for toddlers that allow your little one to explore the fall season through textures, illustrations, and text.

Fall (Bright Baby Touch and Feel) by Roger Priddy Explore the textures of fall with your toddler as you read about falling leaves, cranberry bogs, and chilly weather. Bright illustrations and simple text pair with touch and feel opportunities to let your toddler engage with the story.

I Love Fall!: A Touch-and-Feel Board Book by Alison Inches, Illustrated by Hiroe Nakata Another touch and feel choice for toddlers that love to explore, this board book walks children through a fall orchard with opportunities to explore the crinkling leaves, wooly scarves, and smooth baskets in the environment. Read before or after a trip to the pumpkin patch!

Touch and Feel Fall from Scholastic Books This padded board book is perfect for holding in toddler hands, making it a great choice to introduce the sights and sounds of fall to your little one! With colorful photographs and lots of tactile opportunities, this is sure to be a fun addition to your fall library!

Jump into Fall! by Gareth Llewhellin Travel through the fall season with Bear in this board book with concentric circles cut in the center. As your toddler turns the pages, more and of Bear’s fall adventures will be revealed in this fun and engaging story format that encourages jumping into the new season!

Duck & Goose Find a Pumpkin by Tad Hills This oversized board book is sturdy enough to stand up to multiple readings, which is a good thing because toddlers are sure to love this cute tale of a duck and goose searching for their perfect pumpkin.

Día de los Muertos (Celebrate the World) by Hannah Elliot and Jorge Gutierrez A great way to introduce and celebrate Día de los Muertos along with your little one, this book explores the tradition of honoring ancestors on this holiday with richly detailed illustrations and fun text that explains various symbols associated with the celebration.

Leaves by David Ezra Stein A sweet and charming story about a baby bear who is confused by the falling leaves. Bear thinks he can reattach the leaves to the trees…but what will he do when it doesn’t work? This cute board book will teach toddlers about the cycle of the seasons with simple text and soothing illustration.

Penguin and Pumpkin by Salina Yoon Sweet Penguin travels to the pumpkin patch to find out more about fall, but how can he bring the joy of the season back to his little brother? With spare text and bright illustrations, this is a perfect story to get your toddler’s imagination going about exploring the autumn season!

Hello, Fall!: A Picture Book by Deborah Diesen and Lucy Fleming A grandfather and granddaughter explore the colors and sights of the fall season in this whimsical story that will inspire families to plan some fall adventures of their own!

We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt by Steve Metzger and Miki Sakamoto A perfect read-aloud choice for fall, this book updates the classic, rhyming text for the season. Toddlers will love the rhythmic wording, engaging illustrations, and following along with the adventures of the kids in the story. Read this before going out on a leaf hunt of your own!

In the Leaves by Huy Voun Lee Introduce toddlers to the rhythms of the harvest and the pictorial nature of Chinese characters with this walk through fall on a farm. As your child reads, they will see how the Chinese language depicts common fall terms and learn more about daily life as a farmer.

Leaf Man by Lois Ehlert Sure to inspire creativity, this is a great jumping off point for constructing some leaf people of your very own. Journey with Leaf Man as he sees ducks, prairies, and forests and then invent your own stories with the leaves outside!

Fletcher and the Falling Leaves by Julia Rawlinson and Tiphanie Beeke Fletcher the clever fox is back in this book about the changing seasons. As Fletcher sees the trees losing their leaves, he worries about what’s happening. But he’s about to find out that each new season has some wonderful surprises in store!

Apples and Pumpkins by Anne Rockwell and Lizzy Rockwell Read this fun picture book to prepare your toddler for a trip to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard. A young girl picks out and carves a pumpkin, all while describing the colors of fall and meeting different animals along the way.

My Autumn Book by Wong Herbert Yee Encourage outdoor play with this exploration of the sights, sounds, and smells of fall. Look for insects, squirrels, and geese in this exploration of the natural wonders of fall.

Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn by Kenard Pak Read about the first signs of fall with your toddler in this book with gorgeous, watercolor illustrations. As the seasons change, the artwork in the store moves through a gradient of colors that will engage young readers in the story.

Whatever books you pick up this fall, you’re sure to enjoy sharing the season with your little reader! For more fall reading be sure to check out 20 Halloween Books for Preschoolers.