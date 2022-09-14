demon hands bookmark
Fall Bookmarks Perfect for Leafing in Your Current Read

It’s still calendar and meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but before you know it, the calendar — and the leaves, the temperature, the weather, etc. — will begin their transition into autumn. We’ll be sporting our favorite hoodies with cozy leggings, trading in sunglasses for scarves, and enjoying a delicious warm pumpkin spiced beverage (or maple beverage or apple beverage) instead of the iced drinks. The light will decrease and we’ll be curled up in warm blankets reading our tomes, enjoying the way the world finally slows down a bit. Of course, if you are the kind of person who leans into the season, you might be in the market for some reading accessories that complement it. Perhaps you’re scouting out the perfect fall bookmarks to add to the whole vibe.

I’ve pulled together a range of some of the best fall bookmarks around. These include the usual suspects like pumpkins and leaves, but they also include some ghosts and cute woodland creatures. There are downloadable bookmarks, as well as ones you’ll treat yourself to through the mail; some will be fancy and some will be pretty straight forward. The nice thing about bookmarks is you can treat yourself without breaking the bank (unless, of course, you want to splurge, then go for it!).

I love the fall color palette but this brightly colored hello fall bookmark is really lovely. $3.

four bookmarks featuring pumpkins, acorns, and other fall foliage on a book page background.

Choose your fall bookmarks of choice from a collection of soothing foliage options. $2 each.

Set of three magnetic bookmarks. One is a pumpkin. One is a latte cup with a pumpkin. One is a pumpkin on top of a book stack that says "fall into reading."

Grab a trio of magnetic bookmarks featuring all of the best things of fall: pumpkins, pumpkin drinks, and, of course, books. $18 for all three, but you can buy them individually for $6 each.

Image of a bookmark inside of a book that looks like a set of hands coming out of the book's edge.

DEMON HANDS! I never knew how much I needed a set of demon hands in my book. $10.

Image of an olive skin hand holding a bookmark. The bookmark features an older house, moonlight, rain, colorful fall trees, and a bike.

This fall bookmark is all about ambiance. You can grab this as a solo bookmark or pick up a set of four bookmarks screaming fall vibes. $5 and up.

Image of a pastel bookmark inside an open book. There are images of ghosts reading on the bookmark.

How sweet is this reading ghosts bookmark? $3.50.

Pair of mushroom patterned bookmarks

I love how mushrooms have made a comeback thanks to the cottage core aesthetic. This mushroom bookmark would be perfect tucked inside your book. Grab it with or without a tassel. $6 and up.

Image of a pink bookmark with ghosts wearing mushrooms.

Combine the two bookmarks above for something that is out of this world adorable: ghosts with mushrooms. $3 and up.

image of a coffin shaped bookmark that says "reading past my bedtime."

This is also what my headstone will say. Snag this fun coffin bookmark for $4.

Image of a resin bookmark with leave sparkles inside in a fall colorway.

Love a resin bookmark but want one that screams fall? Look no further. $8.

Image of a darker colorway resin bookmark with fall leaves.

Another really gorgeous fall resin bookmark option! $8.

Image of two bookmarks that feature fall colored book stacks.

These fall book stack bookmarks are swoony and they’re even prettier when you notice the gold foiling. $6 and up.

Image of four bookmarks in pastel colors. They read "spooky bitch," "Basic witch," "horror whore," and "ghoul boss."

Snarky bitchy bookmarks? Count me all the way in, and frankly, from now on, I will be referred to only as a ghoul boss. $3 and up.

Image of several wooden bookmarks in the shape of leaves.

I love a wooden bookmark and a wooden bookmark of fall leaves? Count me in. $7 each.

Image of three stretchy bookmarks. Two include pumpkins and one is a tea pot. All are in fall colors and the designs are made from clay.

These polymer clay bookmarks, which fit over your entire book page with an elastic band, are everything there is to love about fall bookmarks. $15 each.

Image of three leather bookmarks in the shape and color of autumn leaves.

If you like a solid, sturdy leather bookmark, one of these autumn oak leaves should have your name on it. $14.

four printable bookmarks with pumpkins, books, and fall vibes.

Prefer to print your own fall bookmarks? You are in luck. Snag this set of four autumn bookmarks for $6.

Five different patterned printable bookmarks, including acorns, leaves, pumpkins,. and woodland creatures.

Print your own fall foliage, woodland creature, and pumpkin bookmarks with this sweet downloadable set. $5.

Image of a black cat bookmark with pumpkins, acorns, mushrooms, and leaves. The back of the bookmark has the words "hello fall" in a circle surrounded by leaves.

I love a good cat bookmark, and this fall cat bookmark is double sided. Grab it with a black or a white familiar. $4.

Image of a badger and a squirrel bookmark being held by an olive skin hand.

Badger or squirrel? No need to pick one — grab the pair of these fauna bookmarks. $5.

Image of two bookmarks featuring a forest decked out in fall colors.

Finally, fall head over heels for this autumn forest bookmark. I want to go for a long walk here! $3.

