Fall Bookmarks Perfect for Leafing in Your Current Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s still calendar and meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere, but before you know it, the calendar — and the leaves, the temperature, the weather, etc. — will begin their transition into autumn. We’ll be sporting our favorite hoodies with cozy leggings, trading in sunglasses for scarves, and enjoying a delicious warm pumpkin spiced beverage (or maple beverage or apple beverage) instead of the iced drinks. The light will decrease and we’ll be curled up in warm blankets reading our tomes, enjoying the way the world finally slows down a bit. Of course, if you are the kind of person who leans into the season, you might be in the market for some reading accessories that complement it. Perhaps you’re scouting out the perfect fall bookmarks to add to the whole vibe.

I’ve pulled together a range of some of the best fall bookmarks around. These include the usual suspects like pumpkins and leaves, but they also include some ghosts and cute woodland creatures. There are downloadable bookmarks, as well as ones you’ll treat yourself to through the mail; some will be fancy and some will be pretty straight forward. The nice thing about bookmarks is you can treat yourself without breaking the bank (unless, of course, you want to splurge, then go for it!).

Want more fall flavored bookish goods? We’ve got you with these new witchy book goods and this great roundup of bookish fall fashion.

I love the fall color palette but this brightly colored hello fall bookmark is really lovely. $3.

Choose your fall bookmarks of choice from a collection of soothing foliage options. $2 each.

Grab a trio of magnetic bookmarks featuring all of the best things of fall: pumpkins, pumpkin drinks, and, of course, books. $18 for all three, but you can buy them individually for $6 each.

DEMON HANDS! I never knew how much I needed a set of demon hands in my book. $10.

This fall bookmark is all about ambiance. You can grab this as a solo bookmark or pick up a set of four bookmarks screaming fall vibes. $5 and up.

How sweet is this reading ghosts bookmark? $3.50.

I love how mushrooms have made a comeback thanks to the cottage core aesthetic. This mushroom bookmark would be perfect tucked inside your book. Grab it with or without a tassel. $6 and up.

Combine the two bookmarks above for something that is out of this world adorable: ghosts with mushrooms. $3 and up.

This is also what my headstone will say. Snag this fun coffin bookmark for $4.

Love a resin bookmark but want one that screams fall? Look no further. $8.

These fall book stack bookmarks are swoony and they’re even prettier when you notice the gold foiling. $6 and up.

Snarky bitchy bookmarks? Count me all the way in, and frankly, from now on, I will be referred to only as a ghoul boss. $3 and up.

I love a wooden bookmark and a wooden bookmark of fall leaves? Count me in. $7 each.

These polymer clay bookmarks, which fit over your entire book page with an elastic band, are everything there is to love about fall bookmarks. $15 each.

If you like a solid, sturdy leather bookmark, one of these autumn oak leaves should have your name on it. $14.

Prefer to print your own fall bookmarks? You are in luck. Snag this set of four autumn bookmarks for $6.

I love a good cat bookmark, and this fall cat bookmark is double sided. Grab it with a black or a white familiar. $4.

Badger or squirrel? No need to pick one — grab the pair of these fauna bookmarks. $5.