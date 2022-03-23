This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Fairytales have appealed to kids for generations. It makes sense! The stories are filled with magic and mayhem, trickery and narrow escapes, lessons, and close calls. The best fairytale books both help kids learn important lessons but also spark curiosity in what’s possible. Whether they are retellings of classics or brand new fairytales for an age more recognizable to kids today, there’s a lot to be learned from fairytales. Luckily for us, the love of fables hasn’t seemed to be lost. If anything, it’s only increased with access to new methods of storytelling.

If you and your kids are looking for some great fairytale books, collections, and anthologies, you’ve come to the right place. Below is a list of some of the best collections and anthologies for kids out now. You may recognize some, while others are completely new! And don’t worry! While this list is specifically dedicated to books and collections for kids, all ages can enjoy a good fairytale from time to time.

Please enjoy this list of 15 of the best fairytale collections for kids! (Or adults!)

Brick Fairy Tales by John D. McCann The perfect collection for the young LEGO fan! This collection features classic stories like Cinderella, Snow White, and Hansel and Gretel, all told with LEGOs. This fun twist on classic tales is great for new and skeptical readers. Complete with fun pictures to accompany the 13 tales, this is sure to be a bedtime hit!

Once Upon a Time/Habia una vez: Traditional Latin American Tales by Rueben Matinez A bilingual (English/Spanish) collection of seven fairytales from Latin America. These stories, set mostly in Spain, tell the classic stories of Knights and Giants, Magic and Princesses, Castles and Dragons. These classic tales are rewritten for a younger generation and are perfect for young readers.

Fairy Tale Comics Edited by Chris Duffy A lovely collection of fairytales by your favorite children’s comics are compiled in this visually stunning collection. Perfect for the young comic book reader in your life, this collection is a fresh take on the classics. Included are Jamie Hernandez’s take on Hansel and Gretel and Brett Helquist’s version of Rumplestiltskin. There’s a lot to love about this collection.

Nelson Mandela’s Favorite African Folktales by Nelson Mandela A collection of favorites from the beloved activist, this anthology is brimming with vibrant storytelling. Featuring stories from all over the continent of Africa, this is a wonderful book. With fascinating characters and beautiful creation myths, this collection of 32 stories will truly transport you. There is even an audiobook that’s brimming with any much-loved voices including LeVar Burton.

Girls, Giants, and Goddesses: Tales of Heroines from Around the World by Lari Don Featuring stories of bravery from girls all over the world, this collection is perfect for the young heroine in your life. With 11 stories to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Each tale is full of strength and determination, but also kindness and magic. A great collection for any age.

Red Ridin’ in the Hood and Other Cuentos by Patricia Santos Marcantonio This collection takes well-loved classic western fairytales and places them in Latin American settings. This twist on the classics adds Latine culture and leads to some truly unforgettable retellings. These 11 tales feature retellings of Little Red Riding Hood, Orpheus and Eurydice, and many many more!

The Happy Prince and Other Stories by Oscar Wilde While best known for his plays and other adult literary contributions, Oscar Wilde was also a fantastic children’s author. With stories that are both familiar and brand new, this collection is poetry for all ages. This collection hosts fantastic characters like the happy prince who isn’t actually that happy, a selfish giant, and a star child. Each of the five stories in this collection is an absolute delight.

Blackberry Blue: And Other Fairy Tales by Jamila Gavin These six original stories are full of magic, mischief, and discovery. Each story is utterly transportive and it won’t be long before these tales enter the classic fairytale canon. The title story, in particular, is the perfect example of perseverance and determination. Perfect for new readers to read on their own, or for read aloud sessions, Blackberry Blue and Other Fairy Tales is a must-have for fairytale lovers of all ages.

Tatterhood: Feminist Folktales from Around the World by Ehtel Johnston Phelps A collection brimming with 25 classic fairytales is perfect for new and avid readers alike. With stories from all over the world gathered into one great big book, each tale is unique and lovely. In addition to the fantastic collection, the art in this book is bright, intricate, and beautiful. Even children who can’t quite read yet will still be engaged by the artwork that accompanies each story. This is a collection for the ages.

Filipino Children’s Favorite Stories: Fables, Myths and Fairy Tales by Liana Romulo With 13 unique stories, this is a fantastic collection for children. Each story is funny and thoughtful offering insight into questions like Why do mosquitos buzz around our ears? Perfect for ages 6 to 10, this collection shares the best of the best Filipino fairytales.

Beasts and Beauty by Soman Chainani A collection of 12 tales, this anthology is sure to have something for everyone. These classic tales are retold for young readers in new and engaging ways that will surprise and delight them. With twists on classics like Hansel and Gretel and Red Riding Hood, Beasts and Beauty is one of the best collections to come out in recent years. Beloved author Soman Chainani has created a masterful collection of retellings.

The Girl Who Married The Moon by Joseph Bruchac A collection of Native American coming-of-age folktales, The Girl Who Married the Moon focuses on the stories of young girls. Both engaging and empowering, this collection is fantastic for the young girls in your life who are trying to find their place in the world. Full of magic, joy, triumph, and adventure, this is a collection with something for everyone.

There are so many more great collections to choose from, but this is at least a good start. (Find even more in our list of fairytale retellings!) Fantastic collections like the ones listed above are being published every year. At the end of the day kids (and adults) just love to escape into a fairytale.