You’ll find me, most of the time, reading short stories or novellas. They’re perfect for a quick read when you have a little bit of time to do something you enjoy. When you need a break from your daily life problems. And erotic short stories? They are even better. Stay for the fun, the steam, and the kink.

If you are into everything I’ve been saying, this list is quite perfect for you. I promise you won’t be able to stop reading these stories until you are done with the last page. Let’s take a look at 15 of the best erotic short stories you need to read right now. (You can also find more here!)

Best Erotic Short Stories

Being Hospitable by Meka James Who doesn’t love a good roommates romance? Meka James is the master of short erotic goodness, and Being Hospitable is just what the doctor offered. Kiki Jenkins is doing her best friend a favor by opening her home to his younger sister. She never expected the younger sister to become a temptation! Charley wants to be seen as more than her brother’s little sister…especially by Kiki Jenkins.

Go Deep by Rilzy Adams An all-time favorite book and one of the winners of The Ripped Bodice Award for Excellence in Romance Fiction, this little novella is simply wonderful. Navaya and Xander have been friends since they were babies. When Navaya proposes to Xander they have a little sexy fun between the sheets so she finally gets some inspiration for her erotic novels, Xander gets a little bit confused. I mean, he has never looked at her in that light and neither has she. But when a magical second kiss lights up their insides, this whole thing changes immediately.

Your Dad Will Do by Katee Robert Katee Robert has become one of my favorite authors to one-click. A new book by her just dropped? Let me just get…that…quickly. And this series is something I can never get enough of. Lily found out her fiancé cheated on her, so what does she do? She tries to seduce her former father-in-law! Yup, you heard that right. Lily has one weekend to get her revenge, but maybe one weekend isn’t enough time, because now everything is feeling way too real between her and Shane.

Birthday Sex by Té Russ I love this short story so very much. And it also has a sequel, Midnight Stroke, which probably is way sexier than this one! Both are incredible and so enjoyable you won’t be able to stop reading. Harper and Trent have a tradition: They only see each other on their birthdays. And only to have a sexy wild night together. But this year, Trent is ready to take that next step and finally ask Harper to have a date with him, so what’s gonna happen? You’ll have to read and find out!

K.S.L. by Chencia Higgins Chencia Higgins writes some of the best erotic stories, and you aren’t ready to meet Rhone and Malina. Malina split with her boyfriend, and though she thought it was a very amicable split, she later is told by Blaine, her ex, that her brain wasn’t up to Harvard-level standards. She wants him to eat his words, so she is determined to get that degree. Lucky for her, it doesn’t take long to find a professor on the popular website, JustOneNight.com.

Party Favors by Erin McLellan The whole So Over the Holidays series could fit in this category. They all are erotic romance novellas set over some holidays. I’m going to be highlighting the newest one, Party Favors, which is set over New Year’s! Online friends meet for the first time at a New Year’s Eve ball. Amanda is tired of doing what’s expected of her. She also doesn’t want to go to her mother’s ball with a date her mother picked herself. So she decides to invite her online friend Wren instead, but they didn’t expect the spark of attraction they would feel when they met face-to-face.

The Roommate by Brandy Bush Celeste has no plans for the holidays, so she decides to spend her break with her roommate and her roommate’s parents. Mr. and Mrs. Yu look like the typical suburban couple, but Celeste is lusting after them hard. Her mind is going places she doesn’t know if she can make real, but you bet she’s going to try.

My Lord, Lady, And Gentleman by Nicola Davidson A smutty historical romance novella you need in your life. If possible, right now. The Fentons have it all: wealth, position, and a union that the ton believes is the most perfect of all. But what the ton doesn’t know is that their smiles hide a marriage that is broken by pretense. When artist Mr. Clayton Irving asks Lady Susanna to paint her for one of his sensual portraits, maybe the Fenton union can be saved after all. And maybe three is better than two.

Stuffed by K. Sterling A Santa erotic novella? Oh, yes. It’s Santa’s big night. He is not only delivering gifts, though. Traveling around the globe, he takes his time to deliver meaningful gifts to people, estranged spouses, or even matching up unrequited loves. Santa is here for every single person. But he is definitely having some fun first. In each chapter, you meet new characters who Santa is visiting.

Trick by Shae Sanders A fun Halloween erotic novella! Shae Sanders continues to enchant me with everything she publishes. Trick is about Denard and Tyra going on a first date…that goes terribly wrong. But maybe that was the plan all along?

Quitting Time: Nights Like This by AshleyNicole When you are so fed up with your boss and your workplace, what do you do? You walk out. You quit! Fate has other plans for her, though, because now she’s stuck in her house with her ex-boss. All because of the bad weather. The forced proximity forces them to be true to each other. They realize that all of these misunderstandings can be solved really easily…

Best Free Erotic Short Stories Online

You can also sample some authors’ writing before buying their full novels! A few of them have free erotic short stories on their websites that you can read quickly before going to bed: