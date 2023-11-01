This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

While I enjoy hoarding print books and turning paper pages as much as the next person, you’ve gotta admit that there’s something kind of wondrous about ereaders. A small, slim device that holds hundreds, if not thousands, of books that don’t take up shelf space or break your back every time you move? Sign me up!

Ereaders are also endlessly useful, depending on your needs and lifestyle. I know so many folks who are parents who find that ereading is their only way to consume books during the haze of rearing tiny children, and if you’re a frequent traveler or an English reader in a country where English language books are hard to find, then ereaders are essential. No matter your reason for turning to ereaders, there are so many options out there…and that’s where things can get overwhelming. Much like picking out a new laptop or cell phone, there are so many options at so many price points and lots of important considerations before you buy, such as supported content, ease of access, and, of course, how you can use said content. Luckily, the options aren’t so overwhelming that we aren’t able to narrow down to the best ereaders of 2023!

Every reader has different needs and preferences, so finding the perfect reader might mean you won’t be able to take a one-size-fits-all approach. We’ve broken them down into various categories to help you find the right ereader, so take a look at the options and find what’s best for you or the reader in your life!

Best Ereader Overall Kobo Clara 2E Price: $140 Size: 4.41 x 6.26 x 0.34 in Storage: 16 GB Supported files: EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR, plus Kobo audiobooks in select countries. Why we love it: Of all the ereaders on the market, this one balances essential features and storage capacity with a nice middle-of-the-read price, plus it’s made from recycled plastic that was destined for the ocean! Waterproof, versatile, and light, this ereader supports a wide range of file times, plus it is Bluetooth enabled, so you can listen to Kobo audiobooks. This ereader can check out Overdrive books from your library without any annoying file conversions and cords, which is a big win for readers who enjoy making the most of their libraries. We also love that the built-in light has a temperature adjustment, so you have the option of making the light softer.

Best Ereader for Kids Amazon Paperwhite Kids Price: $170 Size: 5.1 x 6.9 x .5 in Storage: 16 GB Supported files: Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, PMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX). Why we love it: This isn’t just a Kindle; it’s a bundle of accessories and extra features that will keep your kid reading. Essentially, this is a Kindle Paperwhite with upgraded storage, a kid-friendly case (pick from three designs), parental controls, and one-year access to Amazon Kids+, a selection of free kids’ books that your kids can “check out” at no additional cost. The range of titles is impressive and includes popular titles like Erin Hunter’s Warriors series. This Kindle also features a warm light, a dyslexia-friendly font, and is waterproof. Parents can control content in the Parent Dashboard and see how much their kids read and what. If you’re looking for a dedicated ereader package that will get your kid reading without the distraction of apps and games, this one can’t be beaten.

Best Budget Ereader Amazon Kindle (2022) Price: $100-$120 Size: 6.2 x 4.3 x 0.32 Storage: 16 GB Supported files: Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX). Why we love it: This is the cheapest Kindle on the market (the base price includes ads, and you have to pay extra to remove them), but it is a solid choice, with a built-in light and access to the Kindle store, Kindle Unlimited, and Overdrive. It’s also the lightest and most compact, which is impressive because it has a whole 16 GB of storage (the Kindle Paperwhite starts at 8GB). It’s not waterproof, and you won’t be able to adjust the light temperature, but this is a solid choice for someone who just wants an ereader with no fuss. It comes in both black and denim.

Best Ereader for Comics Readers Apple iPad Price: $400+ Size: 7.07 x 9.79 x 0.28 in Storage: 64-256 GB Supported files: .jpg, .tiff, .gif (images); .doc and .docx (Microsoft Word); .htm and .html (web pages); .key (Keynote); .numbers (Numbers); .pages (Pages); .pdf (Preview and Adobe Acrobat); .ppt and .pptx (Microsoft PowerPoint); .txt (text); .rtf (rich text format); .vcf (contact information); .xls and .xlsx (Microsoft Excel); .zip; .ics; .usdz; .pkpass (Wallet), MP3, plus all Nook, Kindle, and Kobo supported files (with app) Why we love it: Most dedicated ereaders are black and white only, which means you won’t be able to enjoy color comics or illustrations. But the Apple iPad has one of the best displays on the market with a 10.9-in Liquid Retina display, making it an obvious choice for comics readers. You can zoom in and adjust the size, and you get the benefit of adding every ereading app on your device, so you can get ebooks from multiple retailers. Of course, you’re also getting so much more than an ereader with an iPad, and the screen might not be as friendly on the eyes as the black and white smart ink displays of other dedicated ereaders, but this is a great purchase for the reader who wants to do it all. Plus, it comes in four different colors!

Best Ereader for Kindle Devotees Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Price: $140-$170 Size: 6.9 x 4.9 x .32 in Storage: 8 or 16 GB Supported files: Kindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, PMP through conversion; Audible audio format (AAX). Why we love it: For the Amazon Kindle devotee, this is a slightly heftier version of the regular Kindle, with an ergonomic design and adjustable warm light. You also have more options for customizing your storage amount — the base model starts at 8 GB, but if you’re willing to pay more, you can go up to 16 GB. You’ll also have to pay a little more to get the ad-free version. However, the benefit of this Kindle is that if you’re a Kindle Unlimited customer, this ereader is going to integrate seamlessly!

Best Ereader for Barnes & Noble Loyalists Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 4 Price: $150 Size: 4.8 x 6.2 x 0.2 in Storage: 32 GB Supported files: ePub, PDF, Adobe DRM ePub and PDF. Why we love it: The GlowLight is similar to many other ereaders on the market, with its long battery life, built-in light, and touchscreen. However, because it’s a Barnes & Noble device, you’ll get all the benefits of your Barnes & Noble membership, and you get free in-store support for life as well as a limited one-year warranty. That lifetime support is one perk you won’t get from any other dedicated ereader on this list and is perfect for someone who might benefit from one-on-one, in-person guidance.

Best Ergonomic Ereader Kobo Libra 2 Price: $190 Size: 5.7 x 6.4 x 0.35 in Storage: 32 GB Supported files: EPUB, EPUB3, FlePub, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR, plus Kobo Audiobooks in select countries. Why we love it: Although it tops out at the higher end of the pricing spectrum for a dedicated ereader, this is one of the few ereaders on the market with buttons, and it comes with a nice ergonomic grip. This is perfect for the reader who struggles with touch screens or gripping a device for long periods of time. Other bonus features include bluetooth audio capabilities so you can listen to your books, and the Libra 2 is also waterproof!

Want to up your ereading game? Make sure you check out Book Riot’s daily ebook deals!