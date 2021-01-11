This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

It is that time of year where you’ve put off buying gifts on time and now you are scrambling for some late gifting ideas. Let’s say the person you are looking for is an avid audiobook listener. An audiobook subscription, while great, just won’t do as a gift for the fourth time this year. Or maybe you have someone who wants to try to listen to more audiobooks but is tired of people telling them to stop listening to The Kiss Quotient on speaker in a subway. And so you find yourself looking for what might be the best earphones for audiobooks for them to enjoy. We have some potential options for you.

Classic Wired Earphones

JVC Gummy Earphones in Purple

Features

These are a classic option for you to begin with. They are functional, easily compatible with most devices and have no need for bulky chargers. A great option in wired headphones are the JVC Gummy Earbuds, which come in different colors and make for great stocking stuffers. A favorite series I remember listening to while using these were the Neapolitan Quartet by Elena Ferrante, because I wanted to take zero breaks to charge my earphones.

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Ups & Downs

These earphones are an excellent option in terms of return on investment, since they last for the longest time. However, they do suffer from the disadvantage of the need to maintain proximity to your device, which means frequent interruptions if you are attempting to multi-task. Many phones today also come with their own earphones and customized jacks, making a converter a must in order for these to be compatible.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Features

Beats Solo

The ability to block out noise is something you don’t realize you need in your life until you get it, and then there is no going back. These should be the ones you use when you want an immersive listening experience. Most of these also come with detachable wires that turn them into wired headphones. VOILA! A great option for these are Beats by Dre and those by Sony which come in a variety of options and price points. These are particularly fantastic for reading works of fantasy like personal favorites, City of Brass by S.A.Chakraborty and The Bird King by Wilson G. Willow.

Ups & Downs

The versatility of these ear phones to be used as wired and wireless is surely a great perk. On the other hand these headphones are bulky, and there is nothing subtle about them. If you, like me, are daring to listen in front of your toddler while they asked you to watch Minnie with them for the 27th time, you will strike out. These are also the ones with less pricing options as compared to the other two earphones.

Wireless Ear pods

Features

These are a game changer in terms of accessibility to your audiobooks. The wireless headphones establish connectivity through bluetooth which has a decent range. You know what that means? No more having to tuck your phone in awkward places to take with you. These are also of a convenient size and are perfect for situations where you don’t want to draw too much attention to your ears. Some great options for these in a reasonable price range are the Echo Buds and classic AirPods. A pricier option are the AirPods Pro, which come with the additional functionality of noise-cancellation. The list of titles I have been able to read because of my ear buds are many including; The Switch by Beth O’ Leary, A Bad Day for Sunshine by Darynda Jones and The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt. My ability to keep listening while accomplishing my to-do list infinitely helped me get through these.

Ups & Downs

The fact that there are a lot of price points makes these a great option. A downside to bluetooth headphones however is that they require charging, so at any given moment you face the possibility of wanting to, no, needing to listen to your audiobook and may not be able to for the next few hours if you forgot to charge them on time.

And the Winner is…

The winner for me are the wireless pods, in particular the Classic Airpods. Their lack of bulk makes them easy to carry with you everywhere, including after a long day when you need to charge your phone, but also want to hear Nadia Miles narrate The Good House to you as you lull yourself into a nightmare-ridden sleep. Even though charging them is a hassle, they do last quite a while, and take up to 2 hours to charge almost completely, making them my choice for the best earphones for audiobooks.

What kind of ear phones have you found best for audiobook listening? Maybe you are looking for some tunes to listen to while reading instead? Check out an expansive list here. And maybe you are looking to switch up from audiobooks to ereaders, then check the comprehensive guide here.