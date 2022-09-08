10 of the Best Dungeons and Dragons Shirts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t always come across in writing but in real life, I am very shy. When my husband introduced me to Dungeons & Dragons shortly after we started dating, it became a way for me to express myself and meet people with which I knew I had at least a little in common. I love how, even though the scenarios and characters are fictional, D&D brings people together. These 10 Dungeons and Dragons shirts are great to wearing to your next session or for sharing your love of tabletop RPGs with others.

Looking to start up a new group? Use these tips for starting a Dungeons & Dragons club at your local library. The very first time I played D&D was at a library club, and I recommend it for beginners and more experienced players alike. It’s an excellent way to not only get a group going but meet more nerd friends. And who couldn’t use more nerd friends?

I can’t stop looking at this shirt. It evokes awe and fear. $24

I’m into the whole “transmasc button-down shirt with colorful patterns” vibe, and this D&D-themed Hawaiian shirt is really speaking to me. $35

It’s a club that’s only too easy to join! You can order this shirt as a tee or sweatshirt. $23+

One look at this shirt and I can hear my DM’s voice in my head. A little awkward, considering they’re also my husband. $22+

Love a dice-themed design. This racerback-style tank top comes in three colors: black, white, and navy blue. $17+

Do as the hoodie says, but always choose (and roll) wisely! $40+ Also available as a tee shirt. $27

Because of course any bard-themed shirt is going to be stylish. $19+

Now adding “wear a shirt to D&D that matches the color of my dice” to my to-do list thanks to this tee. $22+

This shirt is for when you’re feeling snazzy, but you also feel like dealing necrotic damage to your foes. $40

There’s a reason Dungeons & Dragons appeals to theater nerds, math nerds, book nerds, and just about every nerd out there. This shirt gets it. $19+

