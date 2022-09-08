a collage of Dungeons and Dragons shirts against a background of D20s
10 of the Best Dungeons and Dragons Shirts

It doesn’t always come across in writing but in real life, I am very shy. When my husband introduced me to Dungeons & Dragons shortly after we started dating, it became a way for me to express myself and meet people with which I knew I had at least a little in common. I love how, even though the scenarios and characters are fictional, D&D brings people together. These 10 Dungeons and Dragons shirts are great to wearing to your next session or for sharing your love of tabletop RPGs with others.

Once you’ve browsed through, you can find recommendations for the best gaming gear for D&D. Or if you’re new to the game and interested in learning more, learn about the books you’ll need (or are at least helpful to have around) for playing D&D.

Looking to start up a new group? Use these tips for starting a Dungeons & Dragons club at your local library. The very first time I played D&D was at a library club, and I recommend it for beginners and more experienced players alike. It’s an excellent way to not only get a group going but meet more nerd friends. And who couldn’t use more nerd friends?

photo of a shirt that says "Dungeons & Diners & Dragons & Drive-Ins & Dives: Escape from Flavortown" and below the text is a picture of Guy Fieri as a dragon

I can’t stop looking at this shirt. It evokes awe and fear. $24

screenshot of a white button-down short-sleeve shirt with colorful dice and leaves illustrated on it in a pattern

I’m into the whole “transmasc button-down shirt with colorful patterns” vibe, and this D&D-themed Hawaiian shirt is really speaking to me. $35

photo of a person wearing a grey shirt with an illustration of sad dice on the front and down the left sleeve. around the dice on the front is the text, "low rollers club official member"

It’s a club that’s only too easy to join! You can order this shirt as a tee or sweatshirt. $23+

image of a black shirt with an illustration of a DM juggling red dice and the text "You Can Certainly Try" over the illustration

One look at this shirt and I can hear my DM’s voice in my head. A little awkward, considering they’re also my husband. $22+

photo of a person wearing a white tank top with an illustration of a yellow D20 dice surrounded by lines so that it kind of looks like the sun

Love a dice-themed design. This racerback-style tank top comes in three colors: black, white, and navy blue. $17+

photo of a green hoodie with an illustration of a line of D&D dice. underneath the dice reads the text, "choose your weapon"

Do as the hoodie says, but always choose (and roll) wisely! $40+ Also available as a tee shirt. $27

a black t-shirt with a lute, two D20s showing a natural one and natural 20, and decorative stars, music notes, and flowers

Because of course any bard-themed shirt is going to be stylish. $19+

photo of a mint green tee shirt on a table next to a group of green dice. illustrated on the shirt is a group of adventurers in sillhouette trekking through a mountainous forest

Now adding “wear a shirt to D&D that matches the color of my dice” to my to-do list thanks to this tee. $22+

photo of a blue Necromancer-themed button-up shirt with illustrations like potion bottles, crows, wizard hats, and skulls on it

This shirt is for when you’re feeling snazzy, but you also feel like dealing necrotic damage to your foes. $40

photo of a grey shirt with the text "A Little bit of Luck, Some Math, and a Lot of Improv" written on it with an illustration of a D20 with the "20" facing out

There’s a reason Dungeons & Dragons appeals to theater nerds, math nerds, book nerds, and just about every nerd out there. This shirt gets it. $19+

Now that you’ve gotten some solid shirt recommendations, do you want book recs as well? Check out the best books for D&D fans to read.

