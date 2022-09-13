This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re in search of the best Dungeons and Dragons accessories for your next campaign, you’ve come to the right place. Scrolling the internet for the right gear for your game is half the fun, but I have a great list here to get you started. Break out your D&D wishlist and get ready to add a few more items to it.

Dungeons and Dragons is not the only tabletop role-playing game out there, but it is the one that has captured the hearts and wallets of many, including myself. Ever since D&D started in 1974 with the first printing of the game, generations of players have come to tables everywhere for fun with new and old friends. The base rules are endlessly adaptable and have inspired many non-table-top ventures, from TV shows, to movies, to videogames, and honestly, academic studies. D&D is a game shaped by the players, where collective storytelling, chance mechanics, and digital or physical game materials come together to make the perfect campaign. But we are not here for all that today; we are here for the proverbial loot.

A party can play with anything, really. I started as low-budget as possible: I had a free dice app on my phone and a notebook. However, once D&D got its claws in me, the appeal of D&D accessories was impossible to deny. Dungeons and Dragons accessories contain a large range of potential items. From DIY D&D accessories to DM accessories to D&D map accessories to dice, you can never have too many items for a game. You start with one set of dice and end up with a room dedicated to D&D.

Accessories for your Dice Strawberry Dice-fast This is not a drill, this strawberry milk carton is the cutest little dice box I have ever seen and it can be yours. $14+.

Leather Dice Bag A method of dice storage that makes you feel like you are a weathered adventurer on the road. $24+.

Cathedral Dice Tower Yes, this tiny cathedral does have fake moss on it, and it will roll your dice too. $70.

DnD Dice Tower Bronze You do not see a hand-made 3D printed dice tower with a spiral staircase, a banister, and little barrels in every TTRPG game. I want it yesterday. $55.

Scroll of Rolling An excellent, affordable option for a dice rolling try that easily rolls up when you are not playing. The customization choices also make it a great gift. $10+.

Book Effect Dice Box And Roll Tray You can put this personalized book on your bookshelf and then grab it when you’re playing your campaign. Need I say more? $34.

Dungeons and Dragons Class Dice Holder Coaster Have you ever wanted something that held your beverage of choice and a dice set? Well, gosh, I have great news for you. $15+.

Adorable Dice Guardian Dragon Figurines!!! These good little monsters will guard your dice like it’s their own horde. $4+.

Chair of Shame! Time Out Chair Dice Jail For all the times your dice misbehave and need to learn how to roll better next time. $8+.

Potion of Healing for DnD 5e, custom blood drop D4’s A good potion of healing can add a lot of flavor to a campaign and this bottle has blood drop-shaped D4’s for your rolls. The design will really bring you back to life. $10+.

Accessories to Keep You Organized D&D Initiative Tracker Board As a DM, a good initiative tracker is all that stands between you and your players in a fight. This wooden one is ready to help. $8+.

Spell and Ability Tracking Cards Wooden trackers like these are a great way to keep track of spells and hit points as well as abilities based on your class. $17.

CM Book Cover Sleeve for 11″ TTRPG Rulebooks Have you ever wanted to re-bind your Wizards of the Cost books? Well, save some of your money and buy this cozy little book cover sleeve instead. $20.

5e Compatible Class Spell Cards for Spellbook If you want pretty spell cards, look no further. These sets are simply magical. $15.

Pocket Compendium D&D Spellbook It’s a little book with protective sleeves for up to 40 cards for spells, items, or anything you would ever want to put on a little card for your campaign. $13.

Dungeon Master Screen This engraved wood DM screen is also magnetic with a latch at the front for easy clean-up. $46+.

The Dice Snowflakes Hollow Metal Dice Set I absolutely adore these snowflake dice with easy-to-read numbers. Talk about a great set for any cold weather campaign. $65.

Pink Opalite Dice Set Although I have never used a set of stone dice, these dice are gorgeous. $37.

Banded Rainbow Turquoise Dice Yes, these gemstone dice are very expensive, but also look at the pretty colors. $100.

Runic Glacier & Pink Dice Set Look at the glacier blue on these dice. The pink floats right up to the top to best display all your rolls. $14.

Hollow Dragon Dice Here there be dragons. And by here I do mean inside these metal dice. $38+.