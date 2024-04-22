The Best DnD DM Screens for Your Next Campaign

Ann-Marie Cahill will read anything and everything. From novels to trading cards to the inside of CD covers (they’re still a thing, right?). A good day is when her kids bring notes home from school. A bad day is when she has to pry a book from her kids’ hands. And then realizes where they get it from. The only thing Ann-Marie loves more than reading is travelling. She has expensive hobbies.

Whether you’re new to the world of Dungeons and Dragons (AKA DnD, and sometimes D&D), or if you are a seasoned adventurer with a running tab at the local tavern (yet to be paid), you will know there are a few universal requirements for any successful campaign: pencil, paper, dice, a sense of humour, and the DM must have a solid screen to keep pesky players from seeing too far ahead. For first-timers, you can make do with a couple of books and a laptop with all your notes. However, as you spend more time guiding your comrades through dungeons and dangers, you may find yourself longing for something a little more substantial.

Rarely will you find anything as intimidating as a Dungeon Master (or Game Master) peering over their DnD DM screen with a mischievous look before whispering, “You are welcome to try.”

So, what should you look for in the best DnD DM screen of all game time? First, you need something that will hold onto your notes. In the digital age, you may have this readily available on your laptop or tablet; remember, there will be times when you need to share a map or something with your fellow players. Loose paper can still have its benefits. You will also need to consider the size of your DM screen. It needs to allow you to hide things from other players, help build suspense and anticipation, and create a bit of mystery, too.

Built-in storage also has benefits. Despite what the merchant in town will tell you, there is no need for special figurines, tokens, or stat cards. But they help foster an atmosphere for the campaign. And the more escapism you experience with the storytelling, the more your players will give to their own experience, too. This leads to my final personal requirement: aesthetics. The best DM screens become part of the game aesthetic. They can fold up into a tome for easy carry, or a storage box easily mistaken for a mimic. You can also go for a full battle scene, which is 3D printed and painted to be part of your battle map. Either way, the screen is as much a character in the storytelling as the monsters themselves.

Image by A Cahill

No matter your class, race, or level, there are plenty of DM screens to enhance your DnD experience. Here’s our list of the best DnD DM Screens to start the adventure.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Standard DnD DM Screens to Keep it Simple Dungeons Box D&D Dice Box Storage – DungeonCo – $45+ Made with sustainable bamboo, this stand is designed to use your tablet as the screen while offering storage and roll space for the dice.

Tablet Tray for DM Screen – DabobDesign – $25 We love the cherry wood for this classic style. Bonus points for the magnet sides to connect with other panels for an even bigger DnD DM screen.