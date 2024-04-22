The Best DnD DM Screens for Your Next Campaign
Rarely will you find anything as intimidating as a Dungeon Master (or Game Master) peering over their DnD DM screen with a mischievous look before whispering, “You are welcome to try.”
Whether you’re new to the world of Dungeons and Dragons (AKA DnD, and sometimes D&D), or if you are a seasoned adventurer with a running tab at the local tavern (yet to be paid), you will know there are a few universal requirements for any successful campaign: pencil, paper, dice, a sense of humour, and the DM must have a solid screen to keep pesky players from seeing too far ahead. For first-timers, you can make do with a couple of books and a laptop with all your notes. However, as you spend more time guiding your comrades through dungeons and dangers, you may find yourself longing for something a little more substantial.
So, what should you look for in the best DnD DM screen of all game time? First, you need something that will hold onto your notes. In the digital age, you may have this readily available on your laptop or tablet; remember, there will be times when you need to share a map or something with your fellow players. Loose paper can still have its benefits. You will also need to consider the size of your DM screen. It needs to allow you to hide things from other players, help build suspense and anticipation, and create a bit of mystery, too.
Built-in storage also has benefits. Despite what the merchant in town will tell you, there is no need for special figurines, tokens, or stat cards. But they help foster an atmosphere for the campaign. And the more escapism you experience with the storytelling, the more your players will give to their own experience, too. This leads to my final personal requirement: aesthetics. The best DM screens become part of the game aesthetic. They can fold up into a tome for easy carry, or a storage box easily mistaken for a mimic. You can also go for a full battle scene, which is 3D printed and painted to be part of your battle map. Either way, the screen is as much a character in the storytelling as the monsters themselves.
No matter your class, race, or level, there are plenty of DM screens to enhance your DnD experience. Here’s our list of the best DnD DM Screens to start the adventure.
Standard DnD DM Screens to Keep it Simple
Dungeons Box D&D Dice Box Storage – DungeonCo – $45+
Made with sustainable bamboo, this stand is designed to use your tablet as the screen while offering storage and roll space for the dice.
Tablet Tray for DM Screen – DabobDesign – $25
We love the cherry wood for this classic style. Bonus points for the magnet sides to connect with other panels for an even bigger DnD DM screen.
DM Screen Faux Leather Embossed Dragon & Mimic – StatueLiberty
It is super impressive artwork, but on the other side, there are plastic sleeves for your fact sheets rather than magnets or pins. Comes with a felt case for extra protection.
Wooden DnD DM Screens with an Added Personal Touch
Personalised Dungeon Master Screen – DracaenaDraco – $60
Personalise this DM Screen with your choice of wood, colour, illustrative design on the outside AND the inside, and your choice of dice tower.
Ultimate Game Master screen – RavenworksGamingCo – $250
Your players might be distracted by the intricate laser-engraved image on the outside of this DnD DM Screen. They’ll never know what hit them.
Level Up with Extra Details and Bring it to Life
Book of Odyssey DM Screen – DragonTempl8 – $310
It’s a piece of art on its own. This handmade DnD DM Screen is made from wood and resin. DragonTempl8 have a wide range of screens, including Cthulhu, Secrest of R’Lye, and a magnificent Tree of Life for Viking/Norse-inspired adventures.
Magnetic Wooden 3D DnD DM Screen – TheGoodsMerchant – $110
Made from multiple layers of laser-cut wood to create imagery with depth. Truly sets the scene for a great adventure.
Cthulhu’s Curse Dungeon Master Screen – FandomoniumGaming – $170
A book-style fold-out DnD DM Screen made of wood with extra 3D features. It adds a fantastical atmosphere to your table and folds away rather neatly. For an Elder God.
3D Printed DnD DM Screens to Set the Scene
Fates End Dungeon Master Screens – GeekInk3DStudio – $50
A 3D printed DnD DM Screen, with attached dice towers and dice/figure stands. Choose between citadel or alien city, and then DIY paint detail for a personal touch.
Fantasy Village DnD DM Screen with Dice Towers – 3DCraftsAndCurios – $90
A centrepiece for every campaign that starts in a local tavern. The walls are built like a fortress around the DM but on the other side is a world of storage and order (if that’s your thing).
When Your DnD DM Screen Needs More Storage Space
Huge Dungeon Master Screen and Organiser – HuckleberryWorkshop1 – $475
This is up there with the ultimate DnD splurge. Handmade with wood and magnets, this DnD DM Screen folds up into a neat carry case and has storage for pretty much everything: figurines, dice, tokens, manuals, pencils, and a dice tower.
MagiCrate 2.0 – The Complete Portable Modular DM/GM Kit – MinnesotaDryGoods – $200+
Come for the DM Screens. Stay for the beautiful and compact storage. A modular all-in-one storage box that folds out to include the DM Screen, a battle board, dice towers, and so much glorious storage. It’s customisable with colours and 3D printed to order.
Of course, finding yourself the best DnD DM screen is only the beginning. You’ll also need the Best D&D Dice for Players with Class, and the Best D&D Character Sheets to match. And when you’re ready to go, check in with fellow Book Rioter Lucas with the best tips on How to Start a D&D Campaign. The magical world of roleplaying games awaits!