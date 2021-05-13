As a socialite living in a posh neighborhood in New Zealand, Nina Rai had everything anyone could want. Then she disappeared. Acquaintances made a lot of assumptions about Nina when they discovered that a large sum of money went missing at the same time she did. Maybe she was tired of her husband. Maybe that cash was her ticket to start over somewhere else.

But then they find her bones. Suddenly, the neighbors aren’t so smug about their opinions regarding what really happened to Nina. How did her body end up in the woods?