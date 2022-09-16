10 of the Best Comics on Marvel Unlimited

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Did you know there’s an app where you can read pretty much any Marvel comic you can think of? It’s not free (womp womp), but with over 29,000 digital comics it’s a pretty good offer — at least, if you’re a Marvel fan. And I’m here to tell you exactly where to start since staring down a list of 29,000+ comics might seem a little daunting. From brand new series to fan favorite runs, these 10 titles are some of the best comics on Marvel Unlimited.

I’m a newcomer to Marvel Unlimited but after giving up on Comixology and because I go through my Hoopla borrows way too quickly, I’m excited to have found another place to get my hands on all the comics I’m dying to read. Obviously this only goes for Marvel titles, which means you’ll still have to find all your DC and indie favorites some other way, but still. It’s basically an all you can eat Marvel buffet. These Marvel Unlimited recommendations will give you someplace to start if you’re suffering from decision paralysis, but I’m not going to pretend I’m not biased here. Ask any 10 Marvel fans what the best comics on Marvel Unlimited are and you’ll get 10 different answers. That said, in my extremely biased opinion, these 10 comics on Marvel Unlimited are the best place to start.

Hawkeye by Matt Fraction, David Aja, Javier Pulido, Matt Hollingsworth, Annie Wu, Chris Eliopoulos, Alan Davis, Francesco Francavilla, and Mark Farmer This Hawkeye series is inspired the Disney+ show and is also one of my absolute favorites. It depicts Clint Barton as a snarky, grumbling superhero who has to deal with all the aches and pains that come along with fighting crime on a daily basis without the super strength or healing factors that so many of his fellow heroes have to their advantage. Plus, Kate Bishop! I love Kate Bishop. (And Marvel Unlimited also hosts her solo series Hawkeye: Kate Bishop as well.)

Marvel Meow Infinity Comics by Nao Fuji I didn’t think I could love any comic about cats more than Marvel Meow, but then I read this app exclusive spin off and realized just how wrong I was. What can I say about this series? It’s not just one cat (Captain Marvel’s Chewie) but all the superhero cats. They get into all sorts of shenanigans with various heroes and villains. Loki also turns into a cat. There’s a shark named Jeff. Did I mention Loki is one of the cats?

Ms. Marvel by G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Ian Herring This is one of the first series I started following somewhat religiously as a young comics reader and is a great jumping off point for anyone looking to get into Marvel or comics in general. Not only does it tell a new superhero’s origin story, it also depicts a girl who’s first and foremost a good person trying to juggle her everyday life as a high schooler with her new superpowers and the responsibilities they bring with them. Kamala Khan is just the best, end of story.

House of M by Brian Michael Bendis, Olivier Coipel, Tim Townsend, Rick Magyar, John Dell, Scott Hanna, Frank D’Armata, and Chris Eliopoulos House of M is a seminal run of X-Men about muntantkind being thrown into disarray after Wanda Maximoff turns her fury onto the X-Men and Avengers. With almost limitless power, her abilities to reshape reality could change the course of superhero history for good.

The Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman I stan Jane Foster and you will too if you read this comic. Don’t get me wrong: Thor is great but he’s got nothing on the Goddess of Thunder. Even if you’ve never read any other Thor comics (guilty), trust me when I say you’ll love this one.

X-23: Family Album by Mariko Tamaki, Juann Cabal, Nolan Woodard, Georges Duarte, Chris O’Halloran, Marcio Fiorito X-23, AKA Laura Kinney is one of my favorite Marvel characters. She’s a clone of Wolverine who was raised as a killer and is now trying to make sure no one ever has to go through the same horrors she did. Alongside her little sister Gabby and their pet wolverine, she’s ready to take on any foe — especially the ones who think they can mess with her family and get away with it.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth by Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva Sam Wilson is picking up the shield to become Captain American once again, and this time, there’s even more trouble. There’s action, adventure, and a whole lot of Cap. Jump into this new 2022 series now to watch it unfold in real time.

I Am Groot by Christopher Hastings, Flaviano, Marcio Menyz, VC Joe Caramagna, and Darren Shan Who doesn’t want to read an adorable graphic novel about a tiny Groot? After the Guardians of the Galaxy are separated in a wormhole, Groot finds himself on an alien world billions of lightyears from the rest of his team. It’s a trippy adventure through time and space as Groot tries to find his way back to his chosen family.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse by Tim Seeley, David Nakayama, and Jodi Nishijima If you loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this one’s for you. The Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 might’ve been bitten by a radioactive spider and turned into Spider-Woman, AKA Ghost-Spider, AKA Spider-Gwen, but what about all the other Gwen Stacys of the multiverse? This story mixes the best parts of Marvel’s What If…? with the Spider-Verse into one truly wacky, incredible, and unforgettable series.