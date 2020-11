29 of the Best Children’s Books About Disabilities

If there’s a tech problem that needs to be solved, 12-year-old Iris is the person you find. With her legendary technology skills, Iris is used to finding solutions. Unfortunately, because she is the only Deaf kid at her school, she’s often passed over because people don’t expect her to be the genius intellectual she is. One day, Iris learns about Blue 55, a whale who cannot communicate with his species. Iris takes it upon herself to find a way to breach Blue 55’s silence and reach his heart. This lovely story about connection is a touching and tender read.