29 of the Best Children’s Books About Disabilities

This middle grade novel about disability stars Joey Pigza, who takes “dud meds,” AKA Ritalin, to calm his stormy moods. Joey tries to fit in with his classmates, but his attention challenges make it extra hard, and it seems like he can’t do anything right or “normal.” No matter what, it feels like school is a landmine for Joey. When Joey is sent to the school district’s special ed program, it could be his last chance to fit in and stay out of trouble, even with his endless energy.