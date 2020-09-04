5 Campus Novels to Get You In The Mood For Fall

Catherine House is a campus novel set apart in many ways from the others on this list. Catherine House, the institution, boasts an array of famous and successful alumni. The lucky few who are accepted enjoy an experimental curriculum, free of charge. The education still comes at a price, however. Students are not permitted to venture outside of the intuition for three full years, including summers. Ines arrives at Catherine House ready to put partying behind her and focus on her schoolwork. Soon she is sucked into uncovering the school’s hidden agenda. Catherine House is an ideal choice if you want the strong setting of a campus novel, paired with the fast-paced plot of a mystery/thriller.