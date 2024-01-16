The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks

A few things before I get into the list. As I mentioned, there are millions of titles available, and if I included every worthwhile read, we’d go back to square one. So, while this list is by no means complete or comprehensive, I picked ten of the best books on Kindle Unlimited 2024 has to offer. In this case, I also decided to skip graphic novels, magazines, and audiobooks because they are another beast entirely. But I did pick both fiction and nonfiction titles so that anyone can find their next great read! Last but not least, the books I picked for this list are a mix of popular and underrated reads — including a BookTok favorite.

Without further ado, let’s look at the best books on Kindle Unlimited 2024 has to offer!