The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks
As someone who frequently uses Kindle Unlimited, I know browsing its catalog and picking your next read can feel overwhelming. After all, there are over a million titles available for you to borrow! But don’t worry, I’ve done the work so you don’t have to. In other words, I dived into the great depths of this library in order to give you the best books on Kindle Unlimited 2024 edition! That way, you can begin to tackle your reading goals with the best of stories.
A few things before I get into the list. As I mentioned, there are millions of titles available, and if I included every worthwhile read, we’d go back to square one. So, while this list is by no means complete or comprehensive, I picked ten of the best books on Kindle Unlimited 2024 has to offer. In this case, I also decided to skip graphic novels, magazines, and audiobooks because they are another beast entirely. But I did pick both fiction and nonfiction titles so that anyone can find their next great read! Last but not least, the books I picked for this list are a mix of popular and underrated reads — including a BookTok favorite.
Without further ado, let’s look at the best books on Kindle Unlimited 2024 has to offer!
Best Books on Kindle Unlimited 2024: Fiction
The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
Let’s kick things off with a super popular (and personal favorite) dark fantasy novel! The Poppy War is a military story that is also inspired by real-life events in 20th-century China. The story follows Rin, a young orphan who got into the most prestigious military school in the country of Nikan. This academy is extremely dangerous, and the threat of a new war lurks at every corner. Rin’s best bet? To learn how to use her shamanic powers before it’s too late.
Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Next comes Nettle & Bone, which is T. Kingfisher’s most popular novel! This fantasy/horror mix follows a girl named Marra. She and her sisters have been abused by the prince for years, and Marra knows it’s up to her to rescue them. To gain their freedom and kill the prince, she seeks the help of a powerful gravewitch. But, of course, everything comes with a price. If Marra can complete three quests for the witch, she will finally have the tools she needs to free her family.
Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Did you know you can read one of BookTok’s most popular reads on KU? That’s right! This fantasy romance is one of the best books you can borrow from the subscription service. Divine Rivals tells the story of Iris Winnow, who wants nothing more than to win the columnist promotion at her newspaper. Her biggest obstacle? The handsome Roman Kitt — her rival at the paper. To make matters more complicated, Iris has been writing these letters to her brother, and when they vanish, they appear in the hands of none other than Roman.
Maame by Jessica George
Now, let’s take a break from all those fantasy stories with this stunning work of literary fiction. Maame tells the story of Maddie, who finally has the chance to leave her family home and start living her own life. Of course, this comes with tons of ups and downs. So, while Maddie can now experience the joy of getting a flat or the bewilderment that comes with internet dating, she’ll also learn of heartbreak and what it means to put her heart on the line.
The Good House by Tananarive Due
Moving on to a severely underrated horror novel that I cannot wait to read now that it’s available on KU! The Good House is a masterful haunted house story that follows a woman named Angela. She suffered a great loss, and it has taken about two years to let go of her grief. Now, Angela is ready to go back to her family home and look for some answers. Instead, she finds a dark force that has led others to commit unspeakable acts of violence in the neighborhood.
These Silent Woods by Kimi Cunningham Grant
The last fiction book I picked for the list is this tense and atmospheric mystery novel. These Silent Woods is the story of Cooper and his daughter Finch. They have lived in a secluded cabin for the past eight years: no electricity, no family, very little contact with the outside world. But that’s exactly what Cooper wants because it allows him to keep his secrets hidden. One thing leads to another, and this “safe” bubble Cooper has built for them is close to breaking — which will upend their lives forever.
Best Books on Kindle Unlimited 2024: Nonfiction
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
Kicking off the nonfiction part of this list comes Cultish, a fascinating account of how certain people use language in order to manipulate and influence others into joining a specific ideology. Of course, the most clear example of this is cults. But there are other cult-like groups like SoulCycle that use this strategy to get you to do what they want. These are some of the things Amanda Montell tackles in her book, all of which will make you hyper-aware of how language is used.
The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Next, The Three Mothers is an essential biography that sheds light on the lives of three women who should be better known. Their names are Berdis Baldwin, Alberta King, and Louise Little — the mothers of James Baldwin, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X. Their sons are some of the best-known people in history, but very little has been said about the women who raised them. All three of them taught their kids about resistance and to believe in the worth of Black people. More people should recognize the part they played in their sons’ journeys.
A River in Darkness: One Man’s Escape from North Korea by Masaji Ishikawa
Moving onto a memoir that recounts how its author lived and then eventually escaped from North Korea. Originally written in Japanese, A River in Darkness recounts Masaji Ishikawa’s life from the moment his parents took the whole family from Japan to this new Communist country — and the less-than-utopian life they found there. Thirty-six difficult years later, Ishikawa managed to return to Japan and tell his story in this book.
Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay
Last but certainly not least, Roxane Gay’s memoir Hunger is definitely one of the best books on Kindle Unlimited in 2024! In it, Roxane Gay gives an honest and deeply intimate account of her experiences with food, weight, and her self-image to talk about topics like hunger, appearance, and health. Make no mistake, this is an often difficult and certainly thought-provoking read — but also a very necessary one.
