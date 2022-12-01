The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily

Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).

Oprah Daily’s Favorite Books of the Year can be found in full here. The following are the first 10 listed:

Oprah Daily’s Best Books of the Year

1. Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

2. All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami

3. Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

5. Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet

6. French Braid by Anne Tyler

7. Homesickness by Colin Barrett

8. Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

9. If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

10. Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn

Danika Ellis gives a nice breakdown between similar best-of book lists and this year’s bestsellers here.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.