This book is one of the best novels I have ever read. It manages to achieve the social commentary and use of the uncanny or unknown in a way that I had never seen done outside Latin America. To say that Card is a modern master of magical realism is not in any way exaggeration. I am always on the lookout for books with this amount of history and cultural footprint, and I am thrilled to have found this one, a true and rare gem. If you are looking for something profoundly moving, and entrancing this is the book for you. I can’t wait to see what she does next.