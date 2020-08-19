This book in verse follows a young Syrian refugee as she leaves her home, father, and brother behind to live in Cincinnati with her mother and relatives. The tender and torn perspective of the middle grader captures the inner conflict of being a refugee. The verse format and hard-hitting lines call for our empathy and kindness.

“There is an Arabic proverb that says:

She makes you feel

like a loaf of freshly baked bread.



It is said about

the nicest

kindest

people.

The type of people

who help you

rise.”