Our narrator ends up with the custody of an old and huge Great Dane who happens to be the dog of her lifelong best friend. Unable to cope with the grief of losing a loved one and the eviction notice she is getting threatened with as dogs are not allowed in her building, she almost reaches her breaking point. But when she feels she is about to unravel something mysterious happens. She falls in love with this weird dog and the canine-human bond is bolstered every day as they are both seen mourning for the same beloved.