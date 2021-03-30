Laurel was haunted by the ghosts of the past after she lost her mother and grandmother to hurricane Katrina. In a new town, she had a good life with her best friend and her boyfriend. But things started falling apart when her boyfriend introduced her to meth. She became addicted to the high it offered, which distracted her from her grief even though it was temporary. But the instant gratification didn’t last long and she slowly started getting isolated from her loved ones. Eventually, with the help of an artist and a friend, she decided to get to the bottom of her issues.