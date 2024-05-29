9 of the Best Bookish Tote Bags for Beach Reads on the Go

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

Like most readers, my summer reading list has already gotten a bit out of control, and it’s not even June! Between Shelley Jane Shore’s transmasc paranormal romance Rules for Ghosting, Al Hess’s delightfully strange sci-fi Key Lime Sky, and a new rom-com from Casey McQuiston (!!!)… I’m already planning out my weekend reading time with care, let’s put it like that.

But that’s only half of what I need to consider. I’m a reader who, when possible, prefers the heft and feel of a print copy over an ebook. One paperback doesn’t weigh too much. When considering vacations or even a weekly library pick-up, though, it gets out of hand without a tote bag for all my books. I’ve misstepped and sent my stack of books flying over the library steps too many times to be without one, at least to avoid being known by other patrons as “that awkward short guy who doesn’t know his limits.”