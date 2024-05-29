Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
9 of the Best Bookish Tote Bags for Beach Reads on the Go

CJ Connor

Contributor

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

Like most readers, my summer reading list has already gotten a bit out of control, and it’s not even June! Between Shelley Jane Shore’s transmasc paranormal romance Rules for Ghosting, Al Hess’s delightfully strange sci-fi Key Lime Sky, and a new rom-com from Casey McQuiston (!!!)… I’m already planning out my weekend reading time with care, let’s put it like that.

But that’s only half of what I need to consider. I’m a reader who, when possible, prefers the heft and feel of a print copy over an ebook. One paperback doesn’t weigh too much. When considering vacations or even a weekly library pick-up, though, it gets out of hand without a tote bag for all my books. I’ve misstepped and sent my stack of books flying over the library steps too many times to be without one, at least to avoid being known by other patrons as “that awkward short guy who doesn’t know his limits.”

Whether you’re similarly clumsy or you just want to carry your summer beach reads in style, you can’t go wrong with any of these nine bookish tote bags. Not only are they practical, but they give you the opportunity to make a statement about your favorite reads and perhaps make like-minded friends!

Book List tote bag
Image from AlquimiaStoreDesign on Etsy

Customize this tote bag designed to look like a library receipt with your favorite books! $33

Banned Books tote bag
Image from PlanningPlanIt on Etsy

This Banned Books tote bag is a great conversation starter to help you befriend people with excellent literary taste. $28

Romantasy Reader Book Club tote bag
Image from NantucketPeach on Etsy

You, too? Join the club! $21

The library is my third place tote bag
Image from angiepea on Etsy

It’s always a good day to support your local library. $16

There’s a chance these books are overdue tote bag
Image from JoyfulMoose on Etsy

Life is too short to stress over little things…but as this tote bag helpfully reminds, you should probably turn in those overdue books. $21

Black Women Writers tote bag
Image from thetrinigee on Etsy

This Black Women Writers tote bag features 20 authors and can be customized with personal favorites! $30+

Little Women tote bag
Image from UniversalZone on Etsy

If you’re a writer who could use Jo’s creative inspiration, this Little Women tote bag is a great choice. $19+

Book Tropes tote bag
Image from MySpicyShelves on Etsy

For the reader with very specific taste, bring this customizable Book Tropes bag with you to the library. $17

Say Gay tote bag
Image from HeyHeyGay on Etsy

Keep your summer book list as delightfully queer as this “Say Gay” tote bag! $22+

Read Books, Be Kind, Stay Weird tote bag
Image from FrillsFreckles on Etsy

Ah yes, this tote captures the three essentials in life: reading books, being kind, and staying weird. $22

Ready to start your beach read book list? Check out 2024’s Summer Scares titles for horror recs, including Dead Flip by Sara Farizan.