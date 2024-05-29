9 of the Best Bookish Tote Bags for Beach Reads on the Go
Like most readers, my summer reading list has already gotten a bit out of control, and it’s not even June! Between Shelley Jane Shore’s transmasc paranormal romance Rules for Ghosting, Al Hess’s delightfully strange sci-fi Key Lime Sky, and a new rom-com from Casey McQuiston (!!!)… I’m already planning out my weekend reading time with care, let’s put it like that.
But that’s only half of what I need to consider. I’m a reader who, when possible, prefers the heft and feel of a print copy over an ebook. One paperback doesn’t weigh too much. When considering vacations or even a weekly library pick-up, though, it gets out of hand without a tote bag for all my books. I’ve misstepped and sent my stack of books flying over the library steps too many times to be without one, at least to avoid being known by other patrons as “that awkward short guy who doesn’t know his limits.”
Whether you’re similarly clumsy or you just want to carry your summer beach reads in style, you can’t go wrong with any of these nine bookish tote bags. Not only are they practical, but they give you the opportunity to make a statement about your favorite reads and perhaps make like-minded friends!
This Banned Books tote bag is a great conversation starter to help you befriend people with excellent literary taste. $28
Life is too short to stress over little things…but as this tote bag helpfully reminds, you should probably turn in those overdue books. $21
This Black Women Writers tote bag features 20 authors and can be customized with personal favorites! $30+
If you’re a writer who could use Jo’s creative inspiration, this Little Women tote bag is a great choice. $19+
For the reader with very specific taste, bring this customizable Book Tropes bag with you to the library. $17
Ah yes, this tote captures the three essentials in life: reading books, being kind, and staying weird. $22
