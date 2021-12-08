Update Your Wardrobe With Fresh Bookish T-Shirts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Out with the old and in with the new. You've worn down some of your favorite bookish tees to bare threads, and what better time than now, as we wind down yet another year, to give your wardrobe a refresh? You can use those worn tees to make yourself a quilt or pillow to give them a new life and purpose.

Whether you're looking for delicious book puns, clever bookish sayings, or a reminder about the power of books, reading, and libraries in the world, look no further than these fresh bookish T-shirts. I've stuck to general reader/book lover options, so you won't find, say, Jane Austen themed shirts or shirts focused on a specific book title.

I'm not much of a T-shirt person personally, but I won't lie: I'm tempted to pick up many of these selections for myself. I love so many of the color palates and love, too, how many of these options are available for folks who need sizes outside of the typical 0–14. I've noted sizes alongside prices in the descriptions for each, where possible.

And maybe, if like me, you're not a T-shirt person, you'll find the perfect bookish tee gift for a book nerd below.

Fresh Bookish T-Shirts

Words and ideas do change the world. That's why reading matters. $22 and up, XS–3XL.

If you love books and tea, then this is the tee (heh) for you. $23, S–2XL.

Save the book worms! I love this nod to Greenpeace's campaign from 1975. $20 and up, S–4XL.

A truth universally acknowledged: the way to a book lover's heart is through books. $20, S–5XL.

What is your status? $17, S–3XL.

If you identify as a mood reader, you'll want to pop this bad boy into your closet or chest of drawers. $25, S–2XL.

Edgar Allan Poe would probably love that he's quoted on this cottagecore vibes T-shirt (I know I said this post wouldn't include specific authors, etc., but I'm making an exception here). $25, XSS–3XL.

While we're onto aesthetics, how about this killer dark academia shirt? I'm obsessed with the happy skeleton and his coffin of books, finding freedom in them. $22, S–3XL.

Has there ever been a more perfect T-shirt for book lovers who also love tarot cards and cats? The answer is no, and I'll need one of these The Reader shirts in every color. $26, XS–3XL.

So you like books and tarot, but you don't like cats? Gotcha covered. $22, S–3XL.

Poetry pals, this shirt is all for you. $28, XS–4XL.

If I had had a teacher wear this shirt, I'd have such respect for their commitment to literature and book nerdery. $27, XS–2XL.

It is. Reading is lit. The end. $28, S–3XL.

After you don your support your local library shirt, go check out some of their new books, audiobooks, comics, and programming. $23, S–2XL.

Pop on your book club tee for all of your book club meetings, be them in person, virtual, or just you with your favorite read. $25, S–XL.

I've read and heard many a "huh, that's not wrong" in my bookish life when it comes to what books or reading might be. This was the first time, though, I've heard books called tacos and I love it. $17, S–2XL.

This literature tee will become a closet staple. It's got such a perfect vintage feel to it. $18, wide range of sizes for kids and adults.

Pick up this simple, vintage-style bookworm T-shirt alongside your literature top. $28, XS–3XL.

I love the parallels between blossoming flowers and reading so much. $15, XS–3XL.

Wear this T-shirt and chances are, you'll make some new bookish bffs. $18, S–2XL.

There is LITerally nowhere reading will not take you. $32, with sizes for kids and adults.

I saved my favorite and the one I keep putting in my cart for last. There is an excellent Britney Spears song called "Work Bitch," and I can't help but get that in my head looking at this bookish bitch shirt. I've never felt so seen by a shirt in my life. $26. XS–3XL.

