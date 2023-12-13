The Best Bookish Stationery For Gifts

Ann-Marie Cahill will read anything and everything. From novels to trading cards to the inside of CD covers (they’re still a thing, right?). A good day is when her kids bring notes home from school. A bad day is when she has to pry a book from her kids’ hands. And then realizes where they get it from. The only thing Ann-Marie loves more than reading is travelling. She has expensive hobbies.

I recently discovered the most fantastic store filled with the best bookish stationery I have ever seen. I could easily curl up in this store and stay there — if only it weren’t in another country. *sigh* Bookish stationery is my absolute weakness. If you want to buy me the best gift ever, this is the kind of thing you look for: bookmarks, notebooks, pens, stamps, wax seals, stickers…and so on.

Image by Ann-Marie Cahill

WRITER at P.66 in Georgetown, Penang (Malaysia), is a great place to start. This place is Instagram-famous for its cozy aesthetic, both for the stationery store and the cafe at the back. The Peanut Caramel Latte is an excellent choice while planning your bujo layout for the next month. I love the local vibe with its selection: a range of notebooks designed by local artists featuring covers inspired by popular sites around Penang, along with stickers, pens, and stamps all inspired by travel to Malaysia. If you love all things Malay, it is worth checking out the official website here.