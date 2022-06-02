The Best Pride Merch for Book Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Two of the things I love most in this world are gay stuff and books. That makes June one of my absolute favorite times to celebrate queer books and writers. If you also love celebrating queer books during Pride month, then you’re in luck! We’ve got a ton of great bookish Pride content coming to Book Riot this month, including plenty of excellent reading guides. But don’t you need the perfect rainbow bag to tote around those books? Or some adorable swag to wear your love of queer books on your sleeve? Then you simply must check out this bookish Pride merch for Pride celebrations in June 2022!

We’ve got clothes, bookish accessories, tote bags, and more below to get you in Pride reading spirit. If you can’t wait for more queer content to help fill your bookshelves, check out lists of new LGBTQ+ books released in May, April, and March. If you want to celebrate queer love, this list of LGBTQ+ romcoms will sweep you off your feet. And if you love YA, this quiz can help you find your next queer joyful read.

The Best Bookish Pride Merchandise Wearable Bookish Pride Swag Photo from Etsy seller YANovelDesigns Happily Ever After Rainbow Book Tee This delightful T-shirt is the perfect Pride look! Even better, the seller makes it in all kinds of Pride flag colors, including the transgender flag, asexual flag, pansexual flag, and more.

Photo from Etsy seller GoodGoodCat Libraries are for Everyone Enamel Pin Show your love for inclusive libraries with this adorable enamel pin! It will look great on your backpack year round.

Photo from Etsy seller StayLuckyBoutique All Pride, No Prejudice Tee If you love Jane Austen and Pride month, then this T-shirt was made for you.

Photo from Etsy seller MyCraftyCollectibles Hand-painted Rainbow Reading Glasses These fashionable reading glasses are perfect for tackling your Pride reading list. Additional designs and strengths are available from the same seller.

Photo from Etsy seller MileLongTBRboutique Read Queer Books Tee This T-shirt is a fashion statement and a lifestyle. You’ll want to wear it long past the end of June!

Photo from Etsy seller Nikknitz Rainbow Book Earrings These adorable earrings are a great accessory to complete your Pride look.

Photo from Amazon seller Drag Queen Read for Filth The Library is Open Tee Share your library love and be the envy of RuPaul’s Drag Race fans with this T-shirt.

Book Accessories Photo from Etsy seller RockPaperWords Pride Book Sleeves Your books could use a cute Pride outfit, too! These book sleeves come in three sizes and 15% of every purchase is donated to The Trevor Project.

Photo from Etsy seller MileLongTBRboutique Queer Books Sticker Set While I can’t recommend putting these stickers directly on your books, they’d make a great addition to your ereader, laptop, or journal.

Photo from Etsy seller ShopGigiAndBo Pride Flags Bookmarks These bookmarks will help you find your page with pride! They come in 10 different designs for different Pride flags, and you can choose to have them laminated and/or tasseled.

Bags and Swag Photo from LookHUMAN Bisexual Book Lover Tote If you’re a bisexual book lover, then you can find this amazing design on all kinds of items from bags to shirts to face masks and beyond.

Photo from LookHUMAN The Lovers Sappho Water Bottle The number one rule of Pride is stay hydrated, and this Sappho tarot water bottle will help you do that in style. (Reading tarot counts as reading, I won’t be taking questions on this.)

Photo from Etsy seller ThisBookIsLit Read More Queer Books Tote This tote spreading the queer book love is the perfect way to carry around your queer books this June.

Photo by Etsy seller LGBTPrideThreads Pride Flag Backpack All the reading essentials will fit in this gorgeous backpack inspired by the Pride flag. It’s even water resistant in case it rains on your Pride parade.

Photo from Amazon seller Funny Classic Literary Fiction Quote Art and Merch Reading is Fundamental Tote There’s no such thing as too many bookish tote bags, right?

