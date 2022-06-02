The Best Pride Merch for Book Lovers
Two of the things I love most in this world are gay stuff and books. That makes June one of my absolute favorite times to celebrate queer books and writers. If you also love celebrating queer books during Pride month, then you’re in luck! We’ve got a ton of great bookish Pride content coming to Book Riot this month, including plenty of excellent reading guides. But don’t you need the perfect rainbow bag to tote around those books? Or some adorable swag to wear your love of queer books on your sleeve? Then you simply must check out this bookish Pride merch for Pride celebrations in June 2022!
We’ve got clothes, bookish accessories, tote bags, and more below to get you in Pride reading spirit. If you can’t wait for more queer content to help fill your bookshelves, check out lists of new LGBTQ+ books released in May, April, and March. If you want to celebrate queer love, this list of LGBTQ+ romcoms will sweep you off your feet. And if you love YA, this quiz can help you find your next queer joyful read.
The Best Bookish Pride Merchandise
Wearable Bookish Pride Swag
Happily Ever After Rainbow Book Tee
This delightful T-shirt is the perfect Pride look! Even better, the seller makes it in all kinds of Pride flag colors, including the transgender flag, asexual flag, pansexual flag, and more.
$18 on Etsy
Libraries are for Everyone Enamel Pin
Show your love for inclusive libraries with this adorable enamel pin! It will look great on your backpack year round.
$9 on Etsy
If you love Jane Austen and Pride month, then this T-shirt was made for you.
$25 on Etsy
Hand-painted Rainbow Reading Glasses
These fashionable reading glasses are perfect for tackling your Pride reading list. Additional designs and strengths are available from the same seller.
$45 on Etsy
This T-shirt is a fashion statement and a lifestyle. You’ll want to wear it long past the end of June!
$21+ on Etsy
These adorable earrings are a great accessory to complete your Pride look.
$15 on Etsy
Share your library love and be the envy of RuPaul’s Drag Race fans with this T-shirt.
$20 on Amazon
Book Accessories
Your books could use a cute Pride outfit, too! These book sleeves come in three sizes and 15% of every purchase is donated to The Trevor Project.
$17+ on Etsy
While I can’t recommend putting these stickers directly on your books, they’d make a great addition to your ereader, laptop, or journal.
$9 on Etsy
These bookmarks will help you find your page with pride! They come in 10 different designs for different Pride flags, and you can choose to have them laminated and/or tasseled.
$3+ on Etsy
Bags and Swag
If you’re a bisexual book lover, then you can find this amazing design on all kinds of items from bags to shirts to face masks and beyond.
$29.99 on LookHUMAN
The Lovers Sappho Water Bottle
The number one rule of Pride is stay hydrated, and this Sappho tarot water bottle will help you do that in style. (Reading tarot counts as reading, I won’t be taking questions on this.)
$24 on LookHUMAN
This tote spreading the queer book love is the perfect way to carry around your queer books this June.
$16 on Etsy
All the reading essentials will fit in this gorgeous backpack inspired by the Pride flag. It’s even water resistant in case it rains on your Pride parade.
$67 on Etsy
There’s no such thing as too many bookish tote bags, right?
$20 on Amazon
Be Gay, Read Banned Books Garden Flag
If you’re looking to spice up your garden decorations in June, then look no further than this flag.
$15 on LookHUMAN