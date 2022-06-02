pride book sleeves
The Best Pride Merch for Book Lovers

Two of the things I love most in this world are gay stuff and books. That makes June one of my absolute favorite times to celebrate queer books and writers. If you also love celebrating queer books during Pride month, then you’re in luck! We’ve got a ton of great bookish Pride content coming to Book Riot this month, including plenty of excellent reading guides. But don’t you need the perfect rainbow bag to tote around those books? Or some adorable swag to wear your love of queer books on your sleeve? Then you simply must check out this bookish Pride merch for Pride celebrations in June 2022!

We’ve got clothes, bookish accessories, tote bags, and more below to get you in Pride reading spirit. If you can’t wait for more queer content to help fill your bookshelves, check out lists of new LGBTQ+ books released in May, April, and March. If you want to celebrate queer love, this list of LGBTQ+ romcoms will sweep you off your feet. And if you love YA, this quiz can help you find your next queer joyful read.

The Best Bookish Pride Merchandise

Wearable Bookish Pride Swag

White t-shirt with rainbow books and text "Happily Ever After" screenprinted on it, on a pink background next to jeans and shoes
Photo from Etsy seller YANovelDesigns

Happily Ever After Rainbow Book Tee

This delightful T-shirt is the perfect Pride look! Even better, the seller makes it in all kinds of Pride flag colors, including the transgender flag, asexual flag, pansexual flag, and more.
$18 on Etsy

Enamel pin shaped like a book and rainbow that says "Libraries are for everyone". The pin is sitting on top of a succulent.
Photo from Etsy seller GoodGoodCat

Libraries are for Everyone Enamel Pin

Show your love for inclusive libraries with this adorable enamel pin! It will look great on your backpack year round.
$9 on Etsy

White t-shirt screen printed with "All Pride, No Prejudice" with rainbow font on the word "pride" and a sketch of a woman reading
Photo from Etsy seller StayLuckyBoutique

All Pride, No Prejudice Tee

If you love Jane Austen and Pride month, then this T-shirt was made for you.
$25 on Etsy

Cat eye reading glasses handpainted with rainbow stripes
Photo from Etsy seller MyCraftyCollectibles

Hand-painted Rainbow Reading Glasses

These fashionable reading glasses are perfect for tackling your Pride reading list. Additional designs and strengths are available from the same seller.
$45 on Etsy

Photo of woman modeling a white t-shirt with "read queer books" in screenprinted in rainbow font
Photo from Etsy seller MileLongTBRboutique

Read Queer Books Tee

This T-shirt is a fashion statement and a lifestyle. You’ll want to wear it long past the end of June!
$21+ on Etsy

Two dangling earrings of mini rainbow book stacks
Photo from Etsy seller Nikknitz

Rainbow Book Earrings

These adorable earrings are a great accessory to complete your Pride look.
$15 on Etsy

Pink t-shirt with "The library is open" screenprinted on it with the outline of cat eye glasses
Photo from Amazon seller Drag Queen Read for Filth

The Library is Open Tee

Share your library love and be the envy of RuPaul’s Drag Race fans with this T-shirt.
$20 on Amazon

Book Accessories

Four fabric book sleeves, all with different rainbow designs. The top one says "Love wins"
Photo from Etsy seller RockPaperWords

Pride Book Sleeves

Your books could use a cute Pride outfit, too! These book sleeves come in three sizes and 15% of every purchase is donated to The Trevor Project.
$17+ on Etsy

A set of six rainbow and queer books themed stickers, including one that says "read queer books", displayed next to a journal and pens
Photo from Etsy seller MileLongTBRboutique

Queer Books Sticker Set

While I can’t recommend putting these stickers directly on your books, they’d make a great addition to your ereader, laptop, or journal.
$9 on Etsy

Five bookmarks with book stacks in the colors of the rainbow, trans pride flag, bisexual pride flag, and others, all with colorful tassles
Photo from Etsy seller ShopGigiAndBo

Pride Flags Bookmarks

These bookmarks will help you find your page with pride! They come in 10 different designs for different Pride flags, and you can choose to have them laminated and/or tasseled.
$3+ on Etsy

Bags and Swag

Wide tote bag with black handle and screenprinted illustration of a book with bisexual pride colors and the text "bisexual book lover"
Photo from LookHUMAN

Bisexual Book Lover Tote

If you’re a bisexual book lover, then you can find this amazing design on all kinds of items from bags to shirts to face masks and beyond.
$29.99 on LookHUMAN

A pink water bottle with an image inspired by tarot "The Lovers" card with an image of two women who look roughly like Sappho and a lesbian pride colored rainbow
Photo from LookHUMAN

The Lovers Sappho Water Bottle

The number one rule of Pride is stay hydrated, and this Sappho tarot water bottle will help you do that in style. (Reading tarot counts as reading, I won’t be taking questions on this.)
$24 on LookHUMAN

Tote bag that says "Read More Queer Books" with the book A Little Life partway out of the bag
Photo from Etsy seller ThisBookIsLit

Read More Queer Books Tote

This tote spreading the queer book love is the perfect way to carry around your queer books this June.
$16 on Etsy

Medium sized backpack with the inclusive rainbow flag design (triangle of trans flag colors and brown and black pointing into ROYGBP rainbow)
Photo by Etsy seller LGBTPrideThreads

Pride Flag Backpack

All the reading essentials will fit in this gorgeous backpack inspired by the Pride flag. It’s even water resistant in case it rains on your Pride parade.
$67 on Etsy

Black tote bag with a rainbow and the phrase "Reading is fundamental"
Photo from Amazon seller Funny Classic Literary Fiction Quote Art and Merch

Reading is Fundamental Tote

There’s no such thing as too many bookish tote bags, right?
$20 on Amazon

Beige garden flag with a pastel rainbow design and the phrase "Be gay, read banned books"
Photo from LookHUMAN

Be Gay, Read Banned Books Garden Flag

If you’re looking to spice up your garden decorations in June, then look no further than this flag.
$15 on LookHUMAN

