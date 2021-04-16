Riot Headline Diana Gabaldon’s Next Outlander Novel Gets A Cover And A Release Date

Bookish Mother’s Day Gifts to Give Your Mom (Or Yourself!)

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 9! Do you have a gift picked out already? If the mom you’re buying for is a reader, it’s tempting to go with a book. There are some pitfalls there, as you probably know. Book taste is so subjective and idiosyncratic that buying for someone else can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re not sure which books they’ve already read or own. One strategy is to go with a book subscription box or recommendation service — might I suggest Book Riot’s own personalized Tailored Book Recommendations?

There are lots more options aside from books or book boxes, though! If you have a bookish mom, these gifts will be the perfect match. There are some personalized options in the mix (though you might need to plan ahead more for those), some decor, clothes and accessories, and of course a sprinkling of miscellaneous bookish fun.

Mother’s Day gift recommendations can get a little same-y: not every mom has the same interests, after all. You will see bookish floral and feminine gifts on here, but I also tried to include some options that are less cutesy. These are just a jumping off point, though: I picked out some of the options that looked interesting to me, but there are a gazillion versions of book scarves, for instance.

glowing book lamp

This wooden folding book lamp will brighten up any nightstand. $30

rustic bookend lamp

To match a more rustic decor, pick up these wooden bookends with an edison bulb lamp built in. $53

personalized wooden book end with vase

Another wooden bookend option, this one has a vase built in and two different customization options: the “spine” of the bookend as well as a hidden message on the inside side of the bookend. $50–69

dictionary book safe

Who doesn’t want a secret book safe in their library? $42–50

book planter

If your mom is also a plant mom, she’ll love these book planters! $25

monstera leaf bookmark

Another great plant mom option is this monstera leaf recycled leather bookmark! $14

library art print

The perfect addition to a book nook or home library is a bookish art print! This one reads “The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.” $25

old books scented candles

These book candles set the mood for a relaxing reading session. $14

comic book roses

If your mom is a comics fan, these comic book roses will add color and some fandom to any room. $59 for a dozen

reading chair cross stitch kit

If you have a crafty mom, this reading chair cross-stitch kit will result in some adorable bookish decor. $25

bookbinding kit

Or she can pick up a new hobby with this bookbinding kit! $45

leather book earrings

These recycled leather book earrings allow you to add bookish flair to any outfit. $17

book locket necklace

Sure, you could add photos of kids or other loved ones to this book locket…or you can keep the paper as a reminder: “I like books better than people.” $28

library book scarf

If the mother you’re buying for is a library fan, she’ll appreciate this library due date slip scarf. $48

Pride and Prejudice scarf shawl

Another bookish shawl option is this Pride and Prejudice printed scarf! $44–49

books bowtie

Of course, if bowties are more her style, pick up this stylish book-patterned bowtie instead! $26

drink tea, read books, be happy shirt

For the tea-drinking bookish mom: this Drink Tea, Read Books, Be Happy T-shirt. $16–20

wildflowers book shirt

I promised floral designs! This simple wildflowers and a book tee proudly displays a love of reading. $16–18

floral resin bookmarks

Speaking of flowers, these floral resin bookmarks make for an appropriately springtime gift! $11

wooden engraved bookmark

Another personalized option, this engraved wooden bookmark will remind your mom of your gratitude every time she marks a page. $12

custom ex libris embosser

This embosser lets the mom in your life mark all of her books with a custom ex libris embossing! $35–54

custom ex libris stamp

Or you can go with the less pricey, but just as pretty option: a custom ex libris stamp. $16–22

little free library stamp

If your mother maintains a Little Free Library, she’ll love this custom Little Free Library stamp! $20–30

handpainted little free library

And if she doesn’t have a Little Free Library and you want to stun her, this handpainted street library will show up all your other siblings. $305

Here are some other Mother’s Day posts we think you’ll like:

Also In This Story Stream

Enter to win your very own library cart!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!