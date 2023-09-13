The 10 Best Bookish Coasters

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website. View All posts by R. Nassor

Bookish coasters do not get enough love. When you go somewhere in your home to read, a beverage of some kind is necessary, and no one wants a ring on their furniture. So why not be completely on-theme and have a set of bookish coasters to match the occasion?

I am going to make the bold claim that coasters can be an excellent investment. As someone who has multiple glasses and mugs out at a time, I can always use an extra coaster at the ready when I need one. A set of bookish coasters just matches my aesthetic. I like lighting a bookish candle, grabbing a warm cup of tea, a cold glass of water, and a book when I have free time. Plus, it helps me avoid using a rogue book as a coaster for my drinks. No one wants to have a drink ring anywhere it doesn’t belong. So, really, buying a coaster is a win-win for everyone.

I imagine fellow book lovers will feel the temptation to buy these adorable coasters, too. The sets include some amazing cover art, book references, and library cards. Bookish coasters brighten up any home library, work desk, or living room, so you might as well buy one of the great sets collected here.

Custom Book Coaster If you are looking for a specific book reference, there is no better place to request a coaster. You can select a book cover or page and receive a unique bookish coaster just for you. $15+.

Flowers and Cook Coaster If you are looking for a simple and beautiful bookish drink coaster, look no further. $8+.

Wooden Library Due Date Card Coaster I am such a fan of the vintage look of these library due date cards as coasters. $22.

Oak Book Coasters These wooden coasters have my entire soul. Who doesn’t want a set of coasters that looks like tiny stacks of books? $10+.

Cozy Bookshop Coaster Now, you can have a clever set of cozy bookshops on the surfaces of your home. $6+.

Wooden Classic Book Coasters If you’re looking to create a coster book collection, there is no better choice. $20+.

Ceramic Library Due Date Card Coasters Honestly, these ceramic due date card coasters would be perfect for any bookish home. $24+.

Vintage Romance Book Cover Coasters This is the find of the day for any reader who loves classic romance clinch covers. $20+.

Cork Library Genre Coasters Any reader who loves a range of genres will have plenty to choose from with this set of cork coasters. $30.

Book Lover Tile Coaster I love a vintage-inspired design like this. I think any book lover would be happy to use this coaster for their drink. $8.

Now, you might just have a bookish coaster on your wishlist that will suit your bookish home. If you are looking for other bookish home decor, check out these bookish accessories for your cat, these luxury cozy reading chairs, or these DIY book nook kits.