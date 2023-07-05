This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor is interested in myth, performance, and pop culture. After embarking on a double major in English and Psychology and a Dance minor at GWU, she graduated with a BA in 2019. She soon began to work in Washington D.C. experiencing the life of a DMV young professional. She has many side projects, some of which include ceramics, dance, and the hunt for the perfect tea. View All posts by R. Nassor

Fantasy lovers know what it means to watch the world burn — or at least they know how to read about it. To fill a gap between reading and reality, here are some of the best bookish candles for fantasy lovers currently available.

These candles burn with the wrath of an angry god. They sputter with the indignity of a fallen villain. They alight at the inkling of adventure. More importantly, they are available today and can be mailed to you with little questing required on your part.

Let’s be honest. There is nothing better than lighting a themed candle as the rain splatters against your window, and you have the chance to curl up with your favorite fantasy book. Most book lovers like a good candle, but what makes these special is the theme. These are fantasy candles. Candles that are built around a genre known for bending the parameters of reality and giving readers room to explore endless possibilities. With so many fantasy worlds to choose from, the possibilities for candle shapes and sents are truly endless. These select bookish candles for fantasy lovers come from the fantasy books you love or at least hit the fantasy mood. And they are here to support you during your reading journey.

Admittedly, I am someone who goes through a frankly impressive amount of candles for a single person. I would say I was a bit of a collector. At least, I would be if I could keep candles around my house long enough for them to grow in number. That is all to say that I believe these are the best bookish candles for fantasy lovers because I would buy them. I hope you have fun with these for as long as they burn brightly and help alight your fantastical reading experience.

bookish candles for fantasy lovers Fantasy Candle For the general fantasy lover in your life, this earthy fantasy candle is for you. $19.

Fantasy Mushroom Candle Can you even believe how adorable these fantasy mushroom candles are? I can’t and so I need them immediately. $9+.

Witch of the Woods Soy Wax Candle This wood-wick fantasy candle is for all the great witches who live in the woods. $25+

Howl’s Heart Candle This candle is for all the fans of Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones because the book was a fantasy classic even before the Studio Ghibli film. $22.

Legendborn candle If you love the YA fantasy book Legendborn by Tracy Deonn as much as I do, I know you want this candle. $10.50.

Kaz “Dirtyhands” Brekker Candle When it comes to the YA fantasy book Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo, there are a lot of great character candles to choose from, but this kazzle dazzle candle is just so good. $21.50.

Unseelie Court Candle I am captivated by the scent of blood-red wine, currents, and dark woods for this Unseelie court candle. $5+.

The Shire Candle I couldn’t do a round-up of fantasy candles without a candle inspired by The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien. $30+.

Ineffable Candle In this house, we don’t say no to an excellent reference to Good Omens by Neil Gaiman. $5+

Dragon’s Heart Candle Here there be dragons…and candles that smell like their hearts. $21.

Elven Wine Candle This wood-wick candle is technically inspired by role-playing games, but it’s on the fantasy theme. $12.

Wonderland Candle Nonsense fantasy classic Alice In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll always inspires excellent art and this candle is not an exception. $17+.

Lila Bard Candle A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab may have more iconic characters than Lila Bard, but I don’t want their candles. I want this one. $13.

Dragon’s Egg Candle Here there be more dragons. This is a list of fantasy candles after all. $19+.

You now have many of the best bookish candles for fantasy lovers ready for purchase. If you still need more bookish goodies, check out these bookish items, these pride-inspired library items, and this collection of queer book merch.