This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Winter: to some, it means dark days and sad cold nights; to others, it is the best time to snuggle up with a book and read away, using the weather as an excuse to not have to get out of the house for social commitments.

When you have dodged all of your friends’ plans to meet up, have the fireplace and some background music, and you have chosen your book and beverage of choice, the only thing missing is a fluffy blanket to wrap yourself in, letting everyone in the house know you aren’t going anywhere. And sure, maybe you already have a bunch of blankets lying around, which your pet has made their own, but wouldn’t it be nice to actually have a book-themed blanket to go with all of the rest?

I’m sure you’ll agree when you feast your eyes on the selection I put together for you: these are perfect for your own enjoyment, or as a lovely gift. I included selections across a wide price range with a few cheaper options in there, too.

Let’s get comfy!

With A Lot Of Personality There is no better gift than one made especially for someone, like a personalized book blanket. This one is fuzzy and super pretty to boot. $58

A room full of books is a magical place, indeed! $22+

This is very true. Mostly, the things I know are about books, but we don’t need to let that be known. Also, how cool does this cat look? $70

I find this blanket an absolute beauty, the colours just go so well with each other! $30+

For those who prefer more neutral tones, there is this option as well! $30+

This library card blanket is such a clever idea! Possible to personalize it, too! $85

With A Message A personalised blanket that puts your name front and center and shares a very important message as well! $40+

What better way to make it clear you are not up to anything else than reading, than with a My weekend is booked blanket? It passes on a message and keeps you warm (and, hopefully, unbothered). $35

For those who, like me, love a more goth look, this is a wonderful choice, which also contains a lie most book lovers keep telling themselves: just one more chapter. $53

So many books so little time, the ultimate book-worm motto in blanket form. $23+

Featuring The Classics For those who like their bookish blankets related to fandoms and classic works of literature, there are a few to choose from, like this one featuring the cover of well-known tales. $30+

This Hobbit-themed one is a true work of art. $80

This one inspired by Macbeth witches is probably one of my favorites of the whole selection. $94+

If you enjoy being literally surrounded by quotes from classical books, this is the perfect blanket for you. So many good quotes in it, too! $89+

