15 Book Nook Shelf Inserts That Are Just Too Cool

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

When I first found out about book nook shelf inserts, I was honestly speechless for a moment as I processed the sheer creativity that goes into creating these small, intricate worlds.

Made to go on a bookshelf or liven up a book nook, these often rectangular inserts can reference everything from beloved series to outer space, and come in a variety of styles. Adding one in-between your books feels like the best kind of unexpected surprise. These are like fairy houses for grown ups. Below, I’ve rounded up 15 of the best book nook shelf inserts that range from beautifully simple silhouettes inspired by children’s books to creepily realistic depictions of horror villains. No matter your reading taste, you’re sure to want something shown here!

Science fiction fans will want to grab this intergalactic shelf art.

Go Through the Looking Glass with this Alice in Wonderland book nook.

Personally? I would probably scream every time I walked by my horror shelf if I had this piece of shelf art. But it is incredibly realistic for all the Hannibal fans out there.

Horror fans looking for something a little less disturbing will want to check out this book nook shelf insert that portrays a pivotal scene from The Shining.

For something a little more soothing, try this gorgeous, silhouette style book nook insert inspired by The Little Prince.

A miniature shelf, for your shelves (!!!!). It doesn’t get much better than that.

Fans of the dark academia genre will appreciate this book nook shelf insert that comes with a miniature skull and some ravens keeping watch.

Pay a tribute to Watson and Holmes with this book nook insert that’s a replica of the Sherlock Holmes Museum.

There are a lot of Lord of the Rings–inspired book nook shelf inserts out there, including this one that has a light up Eye of Sauron.

Go through the wardrobe and into Narnia with this beautiful, woodcraft insert (and yes, that wardrobe door opens and closes!).

Disney fans will love this colorful Little Mermaid book nook shelf insert with its gaggle of colorful sea creatures and 3D waves.

Peter Pan and the Darlings take flight in this adorably detailed book nook insert.

Art lovers will be drawn to this Van Gogh scene in a shelf insert, complete with “Starry Night” background.

Many book nook shelf inserts offer little glimpses from around the world, such as this intricate street scene from Kyoto, Japan.

And finally, Jurassic Park fans will appreciate this book nook shelf insert featuring the park’s gates and a glowing sun.

Whether you're brave enough for a Hannibal book nook shelf insert or go for something a little more soothing, hopefully you found an insert that speaks to your reading tastes. And if you'd like to try making one of your own, don't worry, there's a DIY post in the works for you!