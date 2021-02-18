This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

There is nothing quite so nice as having an inbox filled with smart missives from your favorite people in the book world, is there? Newsletters have replaced the blogs of yesteryear, and I am absolutely here for it. Enjoy this collection of some of the very best book newsletters for you to cozy up with.

I’ve combed through my overflowing inbox of newsletters to give you the best of the best, with newsletters from readers, authors, and industry insiders. These are all created and run by real humans, using real human faces, rather than brands. Huzzah for humans!

Best Book Newsletters

What to Read If by Elizabeth Held

What to Read If is a lovely weekly newsletter with book recommendations that pair with the news of the week. Subscribers also get monthly interviews with readers and writers. This is one of the best book newsletters out there, friends.

Must read: You’re Obsessed with Hallmark Movies

Pome by Matthew Ogle

Get a beautiful modern poem delivered to your inbox daily. There’s no archive to link to here; just subscribe and know that you’ll be delighted/devastated by a collection of words. Note that Pome is currently on hiatus.

Books on Gif exactly what it sounds like: a book review sent every other week, told with gifs. Classics, contemporaries, whatever our dear reviewer feels like reading and writing about.

Must read: The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

Book Freak is a periodic newsletter with short bits of advice or compelling passages from books. They’re mostly business and self-help books, as well as meditation and spirituality books. This newsletter is a comfort whenever it arrives.

Must read: How to Be Creative

Word Suitcase by Felicia Davin

This weekly newsletter from linguist and romance novelist Felicia Davin is about words and books. The very best combo, if you ask me.

Must read: Art-schmart

This weekly newsletter features free essays alongside paid book reviews, organized by Ann Kjellberg, formerly of the New York Review of Books.

Written Out by Kelsey McKinney

Written Out is a monthly newsletter about literature and women, and the women of literature who have been written out of history. It is full of smart pieces about women and every issue feels like sitting in a college literature class again. But in a good way.

Must read: A terrible year for reading

New Books! by Liberty Hardy

Book Riot’s very own velocireader compiles the best of the new books releasing every Tuesday in this weekly newsletter of exclamation points and books.

LO by Laura Olin

Every Thursday, Laura Olin sends out 10 things worth knowing about, from current events and weird Twitter trends to silly news stories, along with a lovely poem.

Newsletters From Your Favorite Authors

The Audacity by Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay is writing and curating and book clubbing through a newsletter, and it is fabulous. Sometimes you get an essay from Roxane herself, about her life and the world and media; other times, it’s a featured essay from a bright writer. Book club discussion posts also go through the newsletter.

Must read: So It Begins

The Intelligence of Honey by Saeed Jones

Saeed Jones’s periodic newsletter, The Intelligence of Honey, is sure to be the brightest thing in your inbox. He writes about happiness and joy. And other things. Like his dog.

Must read: We Are a Determined Household

Dear Sugar is back with a monthly newsletter! Paying subscribers get the monthly advice letter, along with the monthly-ish free letters.

Must read: Dinnertime is Always Now

Chasers of the Light by Tyler Knott Gregson

Tyler Knott Gregson has been a constant for the daily poetry online community for…forever? It’s only fitting that he now sends a daily newsletter with a photo, a poem, and some inspiration for your day.

Must read: Will Remain Inkless

The Shatner Chatner by Daniel Lavery

Let’s just let Daniel (author of Something That May Shock and Discredit You) describe the newsletter for us: “If you’d like to periodically be emailed very upsetting absurdist lesbian House Hunters International fan fiction, or you long to know what commercials I hate right now, or where Sam Neill falls on the Stanley Tucci Gently Avuncular Continuum, this place is for you.”

Must read: The “Saint Francis Prayer” For Haters And The Spiritually Allergic

Every Friday morning, Austin Kleon (author of Steal Like an Artist and Keep Going) sends out a list of ten things worth reading/viewing/listening to, usually about living a creative life.

books/snacks/softcore by Samantha Irby

Samantha Irby (author of Wow, No Thank You.) continues to stun us with her jokes and…recaps of Judge Mathis. Trust me — it’s great.

Must read: hell yeah it’s spooky season

The Finishing Touch by Leigh Stein

Leigh Stein (author of Self Care) writes oodles of fiction, memoir, and poetry. She shares a lot of her process and tips for productivity in The Finishing Touch, which comes out weekly.

Must read: In Praise of Bad Choices

Girls With Glasses by Alyssa Cole

The fabulous Alyssa Cole (author of the Reluctant Royals series and When No One is Watching) has a periodic newsletter that is filled to the brim with book stuff and other nerdy things.

Craft Talk by Jami Attenberg

Jami Attenberg (author of All This Could Be Yours and All Grown Up) shares her wisdom from writing novels, along with little insights to her life and her world.

Must read: Single Writer Seeks Same

Newsletters About Publishing

Agents and Books by Kate McKean

Kate McKean’s weekly newsletter is a great one for those hoping to make their way in the world as an author. She answers all the common (and sometimes less common) questions about literary agents, publishing houses, and more!

Must read: How to Get Over Professional Disappointment

Notes From a Small Press by Anne Trubek

Notes From a Small Press is exactly what it says it is: Updates from the world of a small publisher, with fascinating think pieces about things like paper supply and how exactly books get made.

Must read: Running out of paper since 1638

Book Newsletters by Rioters

Book Riot has a slew of our own newsletters, from the daily rundown of new posts to more niche topics and genres, like or nonfiction or romance, to a weekly book recommendation. Lots of our writers also have their own newsletters. Here are the best and bookish of them!

Fabulize Mag by Erika Hardison

Fabulize is a site dedicated to pop culture, comics, movies, books, and entertainment from the perspective of Black feminist nerds — AKA blerd womanists. The newsletter gets you the most recent content straight to your inbox.

Reading Indie by Rebecca Hussey

Rebecca Hussey reads a lot of books by independent publishers, and her newsletter spotlights the best of what she reads.

Crooked Reads by Ashley Holstrom

Oh hey, it’s me and my monthly(ish) newsletter about the good books I’m reading, and other things.

