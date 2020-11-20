The 10 Best Book Lights for Late-Night Reading

Whether you read on late car trips, don’t want to disturb your sleeping partner, or just don’t feel like getting up to turn the light off after your nighttime reading has lulled you to sleepiness, you’re probably on the hunt for the perfect book light. These also would make great holiday gifts or stocking stuffers for the book lover in your life. Here are ten of the best book lights available, all with a little something different to offer.

The Best Book Lights for Reading In The Dark

1. Rechargeable Clip-On Reading Lamp This is the sort of quintessential LED book light with a clip base and flexible goose neck. It has three color temperatures (cold, warm, and white) and three brightness levels. The battery takes about 90 minutes to recharge via a fast USB port and lasts for up to 60 hours on the lowest brightness setting.

2. Vekkia Bookmark Book Light This one is a bit sleeker and more lightweight, with three color temperatures and a dimmable brightness. It also has the USB charging cord built into its flexible body. With the clip removed, it can be left in the book as a bookmark. Battery life is about 20 hours using the lowest brightness level.

3. Solar Reading Light from Uncommon Goods This solar light sparkles with a faceted lens and supports the B Corp maker’s efforts in providing lights to villages without electricity. Charge it in sunlight for five hours for five hours of bright light. Use the adjustable stand to aim the light or clip it to a lanyard. Perfect for taking camping with you or porches that see light during the day.

4. Neck Reading Light As someone who’s scared of the dark, a light I can wear is super appealing. This LED light with adjustable arms can be switched between three colors and six brightness levels. The rechargeable battery lasts for 80 hours at the lowest setting. The manufacturer also points out the design means late-night readers are less likely to disturb their partners than with other designs.

5. Compact Clip-On Light This light is compact and adjustable, with the LED light able to swivel on the head to light up in any direction. It also works as a bookmark and has two brightness settings. The USB charging mechanism is built in, so if you’re the type to lose charging cables, this might be the one for you. It charges in about 90 minutes and the light at 50% power lasts for eight hours. This one seems just right for the serious book lover on the go.

6. Flexilight Xtra Booklight This is the lightest-weight light on this list and one of the most compact; you can even leave it in your book as a bookmark. The kicker for me, though, is that it comes in over two dozen adorable designs. The white LED light is not dimmable and it is not rechargeable, but the batteries can be replaced. It’s probably not one of the best book lights for a heavy user, but might be a great gift for your book club’s gift exchange.

7. Creature Flexible Reading Light This one is the most adorable on the list by far. The single-level-brightness LED is powered by a replaceable battery that will last for about 70 hours of shine time. Not a lot of features here, but it is lightweight and can be left in the book as a bookmark. Seems like it would be a hit with the younger readers.

8. Wall-Mounted Rotatable Light for Reading Late last year, I stayed one night in a hotel that had reading lights inset in the headboard and became obsessed. It was perfect, shining down on me like a mini spotlight. This little LED lamp is a battery-powered, rotatable version of that for your own headboard. It’s dimmable, rechargeable, and lasts for 43 hours at 20% brightness.

9. Headboard Reading Light If you like having the lamp on your headboard, but would rather not recharge it or attach anything to your walls, this lamp uses a unique design to secure itself on headboards and desk edges. It’s a dimmable LED, but it does need to be plugged in to work.

10. Desk Lamp with Phone Charger and Extra Features If you want something portable and rechargeable, this is not the lamp for you, but this one makes the list because it is both loaded with features and looks super sleek. This LED lamp has five lighting colors and five brightness levels. There’s also a wireless phone charger and a USB charging port. Bonus for those who tend to fall asleep while reading: there’s a 30 or 60 minute auto off timer.

If the best book lights aren’t calling out to you, it may be time to check out a lighted tablet instead. These are our favorite tablets for reading.