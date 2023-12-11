The Best Book Covers of 2023, According to the New York Times
Every year, the New York Times highlights what it considers the the best book covers of the year. The Book Review’s art director, Matt Dorfman, has selected 12 book covers out in 2023 as the “edgiest, catchiest, most creative book jackets of the year.” These covers include designs based in photography, typography, and illustration. Here are six of the NYT picks of the best book covers of 2023.
The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War by Jeff Sharlet: Designed by Steve Attardo, Photos by Jeff Sharlet
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond: Designed by Christopher Brand
Do You Remember Being Born? by Sean Michaels: Designed by Rodrigo Corral, Artwork by Danny Jones
The Employees by Olga Ravn: Designed by Paul Sahre
The Dimensions of a Cave by Greg Jackson: Designed by Jamie Keenan
Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns: Designed by Emily Mahon, Illustration by Nada Hayek
To see all 12 covers as well as Dorfman’s explanation of what makes each of these a standout, head over to the New York Times. You might also be interested in Book Riot’s Best Book Covers of 2023, which doesn’t have any overlap with this list.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Popular Audiobooks of 2023, According to Libro.fm
- The Best Reviewed Fiction of 2023
- Goodreads Staff Share Their Top Books of 2023
- This is the Word of the Year, According to Oxford
- The Best Fiction of 2023, According to the LA Times
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The 20 Best Books of the Year, According to Esquire
- The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile