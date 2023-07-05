50 Best Book Covers of 2022 Announced

AIGA, the design field’s oldest and biggest nonprofit membership organization, has announced the best book covers with its 50 Books | 50 Covers of 2022 competition. The 50 books chosen were selected from a group of 487 designs from 27 countries.

The award, started in 1923, celebrates the most impactful book and book cover designs. This year’s judges were a mix of art museum chairs, professors, and art directors. For the list of jurors, click here.

Andrew Satake Blauvelt, chair of AIGA 50 Books | 50 Covers, said,“The jury and I were very impressed with both the quantity and quality of the entries this year, which made choosing only 50 extremely difficult…The strongest covers really connected to the content of the book, while the book designs displayed a penchant for material choices that really emphasized the physicality or object quality of the book.”

For a complete list of the winning designs, visit AIGA’s award page.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.