The 50 Best Book Covers of 2021, As Chosen By Graphic Designers

AIGA (The American Institute of Graphic Arts) annually announces the 50 best book covers of the previous year, as chosen by a panel of judges. They “evaluate each work’s integrated design approach, including concept, innovation and visual elements such as typography, illustration, and/or information design.”

They have just released a gallery of the top covers of 2021 in a range of genres. They include nonfiction like Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births by Michelle Millar Fisher and Amber Winick, cover designed by Natasha Chandani and Lana Cavar and novels like The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, cover designed by Grace Han.

A selection of AIGA’s top covers of 2021

Check out the gallery of all 50 of the AIGA’s top covers of 2021 at their website.

