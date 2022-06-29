The 50 Best Book Covers of 2021, As Chosen By Graphic Designers
AIGA (The American Institute of Graphic Arts) annually announces the 50 best book covers of the previous year, as chosen by a panel of judges. They “evaluate each work’s integrated design approach, including concept, innovation and visual elements such as typography, illustration, and/or information design.”
They have just released a gallery of the top covers of 2021 in a range of genres. They include nonfiction like Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births by Michelle Millar Fisher and Amber Winick, cover designed by Natasha Chandani and Lana Cavar and novels like The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, cover designed by Grace Han.
Check out the gallery of all 50 of the AIGA’s top covers of 2021 at their website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Canadian Librarian Responds To Threats Against Drag Story Hour by Adding Second Event
- Angie Thomas’s ON THE COME UP Teaser Trailer Is Here
- 2022 Boston Globe–Horn Book Award Winners
- George M. Johnson Announced as Honorary Chair of Banned Books Week
- Malorie Blackman Wins PEN Pinter Prize for “Unflinching” Writing
- LGBTQ Book Sales Surge in U.S., Especially in YA
- Persuasion Trailer Starring Dakota Johnson Shows New Take on Jane Austen Classic
- The Best LGBTQ Books of the Year, According to Lambda Literary
- 72 of the Most Popular New Books on Goodreads Right Now