The Best Book Club Books Out in April

I have not stopped talking about Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, since it dropped a few days ago, and I am now anxiously awaiting the tour date announcement. Seeing all the people newly turned on to her on social media the last few days has been heartening because I truly think she is the best performer of our generation, and this latest album is her best work yet, but also, like…can they not? I’m not trying to compete with everyone and their (literal) mother for tickets.

Cowboys ‘n’ things aside, my colleague Danika Ellis wrote a roundup of child actor memoirs to read that can accompany the five-part documentary Quiet on Set, which has been truly horrific to hear about. That such abuse was allowed to continue for so long is unbelievable, and it upsets me that Dan Schneider and his compatriots know peace.

Now, for today’s book club, I’ve got a list of books to look forward to this month that I think would make great book club reads. There’s romance, fantasy, familiars, and a real-life murder attempt on an acclaimed author.

But first, I’ve got something for you to sip on.