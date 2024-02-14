The Best Book Club Books of February

Even if you’re not big on the romantic aspect of Valentine’s Day, these rosé roses will surely be a hit for Galentines.

All you need are strawberries and a wine or cocktail of your choosing. Slice the strawbeeries length-wise and assemble them in an ice cube tray so that they look like roses. Pour a little rosé into each cube and freeze.

You can add them to any cocktail or wine, and they look pretty easy to assemble once you get the technique down, which Jacqueline lays out in this Instagram video.