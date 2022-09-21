The Best Book Cataloging Apps for Managing Your Overflowing TBR

Book Track Available for iOS/Apple users only. The user interface of this app had me excited — it was easy to navigate and use and did a lot of the work for me. However, I couldn’t test very many features. In the app store, it’s free to download, but once I began adding books, I received a pop-up with every click prompting me to purchase the full version for a onetime $5.99 fee. This is an affordable price, but I did not know the initial download was not the full app and would have liked to have known that upfront.

Aside from that, the cataloging system itself was intuitive and easy to use, though the free version only shows a few books at a time. Scanning books in was easy and quick, and the app automatically sorts books into categories to make searching easier later on. It was easy to sort read and to-be-read books and search for ones I was interested in reading next in my own home library.

Verdict: Seems like a good tool, especially if you have books all across genres, but only being able to view a handful of things in the free version didn’t give me enough knowledge to know if the paid version would be worth it.