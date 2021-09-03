This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Social media and books usually don’t mesh well. Sometimes, we find ourselves falling down the social media rabbit hole instead of doing what we love more, which is reading books. But what if it proves to be difficult taking time away from social media, especially the irresistible lure of Bookstagram? After all, it has become part of our daily lives, and to some, everyday work.

We can reduce the digital noise by populating our feeds with awesome bookish content. Below are the best book accounts on Instagram to follow for feed curation, self-care, inspiration, ideas, recommendations, and beyond! The list consists of the best Bookstagrammers, authors, literary agencies, cover designers, poets, websites, book clubs, organizations, and the like.

James Trevino (@james_trevino) Trevino is a Bookstagrammer from Romania, and he has one of the best Bookstagram accounts on the platform. He posts artful arrangements of books whose themes are sometimes based on books themselves. Usually, they are laid out exquisitely on the floor. Trevino has attracted media attention from the likes of Business Insider, Bored Panda, and the blog of the gay social network Hornet.

Elizabeth Sagan (@elizabeth_sagan) If you’re looking for a female counterpart to Trevino, there’s his friend Elizabeth Sagan. Sagan also posts curated displays of books, and her feed is very similar to Trevino’s in terms of aesthetics. Most of her photos have fantasy themes. Sagan’s and Trevino’s massive followings have spurred the creation of the handle @mybookfeatures, which features bookish content from variety of bookworms.

Jacquelin Firkins (@jfkillsdarlings) Firkins is a young adult author (How Not to Fall in Love) and a costume designer. However, she is not just another designer as she creates dresses based on book covers. In fact, she made this beautiful dress inspired by the cover of Pride and Premeditation by YA author and Book Riot contributing editor Tirzah Price.

The Last Bookstore (@lastbooktorela) The Last Bookstore is an independent bookstore in downtown Los Angeles. According to Timeout, it’s the “world’s most-Instagrammed bookstore.” Peeking at their Instagram account, I conclude that the report wasn’t incorrect. Their feed features their beautiful, Instagram-worthy bookshelves. It must be nice working there every day…

Rupi Kaur (@rupikaur_) Kaur is a bestselling poet who thrives on Instagram, and her poetry collections Milk and Honey and The Sun and Her Flowers are consistent bestsellers. Kaur’s Instagram feed mostly contains her poems, which are accompanied by illustrations, and other posts about her personal life.

Kimberly Glyder (@kglyder) Looking for design inspirations? Glyder is a designer and illustrator, and her Instagram feed is full of gorgeous book covers like these:

Joan Wong (@jningwong) Wong is a visual designer for books. Her Instagram feed features stunning book covers and artworks for literary magazines. She is the cover designer of Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians.

Reese’s Book Club (@reesesbookclub) Looking for Instagram book clubs to follow? Reese’s Book Club is on the platform as well. Their feed is full of bookish stuff such as giveaways, interviews, playlists inspired by books, etc. If you’re a member of said book club, you should definitely follow them.

Book of the Month (@bookofthemonth) Book of the Month is a book subscription site. On their Instagram profile, they say that you’ll “discover the best new books every month.” Their feed doesn’t disappoint — it features recommendations, bookish memes, and more.

Goodreads (@goodreads) I usually stay away from the Goodreads website because, um, you know…but for some reason, I love their Instagram feed. It’s so vibrant and colorful. If you’re a Bookstagrammer, they feature contributions with the hashtag #GoodreadsSpotlight and with #GoodreadsWithAView for books and scenic spots.

Pretty Book Places (@prettybookplaces) Speaking of scenic spots, this Instagram account features “aesthetic collection of #PrettyBookPlaces.” They usually post photos of bookshelves and bookstores from different places around the world. If you love books and travel, follow them for this kind of content.

Kirkus Reviews (@kirkus_reviews) This book review site is also killing it on Instagram. Kirkus Reviews posts usually include a snippet of a book review, which is also published on their website, and an Instagram-worthy shot. Excellent writing and aesthetically pleasing photos make a good combination indeed.

American Booksellers Association (@americanbooksellers) The Instagram feed of this not-for-profit trade organization highlights beautiful bookshelves of independent bookstores across the U.S. In each photo, they also include a little bit of history of those bookstores. It’s one of the best book accounts on Instagram — a good resource to discover your next bookstore stop.

Library Journal (@library_journal) Library Journal is a book site for librarians. Their Instagram profile is vibrant. They post occasional bookish news and updates that are relevant to librarians. If you’re looking for more book accounts on Instagram that cater to them, here’s a few. If you’re not a librarian yourself, however, you can still follow them for their author events.

Liz Alva (@kampvuurverhalen) Bookstagram is considered an art on the platform, but this independent creator is taking a different approach with Audiobookstagram. Alva’s Instagram feed features dramatic photos of smartphones playing audiobooks on them. Not only that, she also accompanies them with short audiobook reviews.

Jenny Han (@jennyhan) YA author Han is known for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, which was adapted into films. If you’re a fan of the series, follow Han’s Instagram account for the behind-the-scenes photos from the series and updates from the author’s life.

Epic Reads (@epicreads) Epic Reads is a book site dedicated to promoting YA books. Owned by HarperCollins, they are one of the best YA-focused book accounts on Instagram. Follow them for updates on new YA releases, recommendations, memes, and more.

Ice Cream Books (@ice_cream_books) This Instagram account is taking book pairings to another level by putting together books and ice creams! Their Instagram feed features different types of ice cream on top of or beside books, with some ice creams even dripping on the book covers. If you’re not a fan of “ruining” books in this way, however, please move on to the next one in this list.

The Good Literary Agency (@thegoodagencyuk) If you’re a bookworm and an aspiring novelist, this literary agency in the UK regularly posts writing and pitching tips from their agents on Instagram. Their “Lessons I’ve Learned While Writing” series, in which their authors share their writing experiences, are also helpful.

Book Riot (@bookriot) And let’s not forget Book Riot, one of the most diverse and inclusive book site on the Internet. Book Riot on Instagram posts contributions from its community, giveaways, memes, quotes, and more. It’s simply one of the best Instagram accounts for readers.

Do you want more book accounts on Instagram to follow? I know that listing only 20 is not enough, so here’s more:

