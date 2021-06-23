This one was technically published late in 2020, but I include it in case you missed it. Given the kind of year it was, this title may not have received the attention it deserved so I include it here for your consideration. This one also features famous Black role models to inspire kids of all backgrounds. If you like this, you should check out more of Harrison’s work, which you may recognize from her other books like Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World or from her illustrations for Lupita Nyong’o’s Sulwe.