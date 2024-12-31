The Best Audiobooks of 2024, and More Library News

Adaptations in the News

Wicked has become the highest-grossing musical adaptation in history in just eight days.

Stephen King’s short story “Autopsy Room Four” is getting a feature adaptation.

Austin Butler is poised to star as Patrick Bateman in the American Psycho remake, which I have thoughts about. (Mainly that we don’t need an American Psycho remake to begin with.)

Vulture has 119 book-to-screen adaptations from 2024 to check out.

The 10 worst book-to-screen adaptations. Thoughts?