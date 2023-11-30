A couple of weeks ago, we covered the bestselling audiobooks of 2023. Now, the 30-plus-year-old bimonthly magazine AudioFile has released its annual list for the best audiobooks of 2023. This year’s list includes 53 titles spread out over nine categories: Fiction, Nonfiction & History, Biography & Memoir, Mystery & Suspense, Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror, Children & Family Listening, Young Adult, Romance, and Audio Originals.

AudioFile also has reviews of each audiobook’s performance, as well as Behind the Mic features on Spotify for certain audiobooks.

To start things off, here are 9 of the best audiobooks of 2023, according to AudioFile:

Biography & Memoir

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair, read by the author

Fiction

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor, read by Kevin R. Free

Fantasy

The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang, read by Emily Woo Zeller

Nonfiction & History

Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond, read by Dion Graham

Mystery & Suspense

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto, read by Eunice Wong

Children & Family Listening

Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy by Angie Thomas, read by Joniece Abbott-Pratt

Young Adult

Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian, read by Vikas Adam, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Iman Nazemzadeh

Romance

Even if the Sky Is Falling, edited by Taj McCoy, read by Adenrele Ojo, Soneela Nankani, Karen Murray, Marissa Hampton, Donnabella Mortel, Joy Beharie, Teddy Hamilton

Audio Originals

Third Eye by Felicia Day, read by Sean Astin, Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton, and a Full Cast

For a full list, visit AudioFile’s page.

