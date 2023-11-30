The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile
A couple of weeks ago, we covered the bestselling audiobooks of 2023. Now, the 30-plus-year-old bimonthly magazine AudioFile has released its annual list for the best audiobooks of 2023. This year’s list includes 53 titles spread out over nine categories: Fiction, Nonfiction & History, Biography & Memoir, Mystery & Suspense, Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror, Children & Family Listening, Young Adult, Romance, and Audio Originals.
AudioFile also has reviews of each audiobook’s performance, as well as Behind the Mic features on Spotify for certain audiobooks.
To start things off, here are 9 of the best audiobooks of 2023, according to AudioFile:
Biography & Memoir
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair, read by the author
Fiction
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor, read by Kevin R. Free
Fantasy
The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang, read by Emily Woo Zeller
Nonfiction & History
Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond, read by Dion Graham
Mystery & Suspense
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto, read by Eunice Wong
Children & Family Listening
Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy by Angie Thomas, read by Joniece Abbott-Pratt
Young Adult
Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian, read by Vikas Adam, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Iman Nazemzadeh
Romance
Even if the Sky Is Falling, edited by Taj McCoy, read by Adenrele Ojo, Soneela Nankani, Karen Murray, Marissa Hampton, Donnabella Mortel, Joy Beharie, Teddy Hamilton
Audio Originals
Third Eye by Felicia Day, read by Sean Astin, Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton, and a Full Cast
For a full list, visit AudioFile’s page.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
