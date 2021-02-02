At the end of WWII, three men make a pact that after their deaths, their souls would return to the Chinese village they grew up in. Then there’s the woman who they all loved, Ah Yan — also known as The Swallow — who is a person with her own story to tell. This weaves together the story of these three men’s lives and how their fates became intersected with Ah Yan’s life. The range of narrators provide a unique voice for each viewpoint character.