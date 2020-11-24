7 Audiobooks for Indigenous Heritage Month

As an avid Rebecca Roanhorse fan, Black Sun was one of my most anticipated reads of 2020. Set in a world based on a pre-Columbian North America, this novel focuses on several different characters who all play roles in the epic conflict about to unfold. The story begins with a ship captain tasked with taking a blind man across the ocean to a city in the north. Political intrigue and revealed secrets keep us sitting on the edge of our seats until the end. The cast of narrators give each point of view character their own unique voice, giving this audiobook such an epic, all-engrossing feel.