Jesmyn Ward stands as one of my favorite authors of all time, and her novel Salvage the Bones, which is narrated by Cherise Booth, inspired me to join the bookish internet so I could tell more people about her work. When read aloud, Ward’s prose sounds like poetry. Her debut, Where the Line Bleeds, kicks off the trilogy. Though they are all set in the same fictional town of Bois Sauvage, Mississippi, each novel stands on its own, so you can read them in whatever order you like. Since each book focuses on a different group of characters, different narrators perform the different books, giving each story its own unique feel and experience.