11 Of The Best Audible Originals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Audible Originals are a type of audio content only available from Audible. They are written for Audible and produced in the Audible studios. There are books, podcasts, theater productions, courses, and journalism, all available exclusively on Audible. Every level of membership has access to Audible Originals in the Plus library, but some Originals must be purchased with a credit. If you have follow up questions about what this means, check out this post I wrote on how Audible works. If you’re brand new and need guidance on how to choose audiobooks, rioter Arvyn Cerézo has you covered.

Quick note: Audible Originals are all Audible exclusives, but not all exclusives are originals. Originals were written specifically with listeners — and Audible’s platform — in mind. Exclusives can be that way, but they can also be books that have been published by other companies, where the only audio format can be found on Audible. Usually, after a set amount of time, exclusives that are not originals will make their way to other audio platforms.

Last year, rioter Carolina Ciucci wrote about 10 of the best Audible Originals to get in your ears. I’m back this year with even more recommendations for the best Audible Originals, because more and more great content is released by Audible every month.

To the list!

The Best Audible Originals of 2023

Impact Winter by Travis Beacham, Narrated by Holliday Grainger, Esme Creed-Miles, Himesh Patel, David Gyasi, and a Full Cast It’s been seven years since the comet hit Earth, and the world is a dark, frozen place. In this dystopian story, a handful of survivors are squatting in a castle in the English countryside determined to live, no matter what kind of beings emerge in the darkness. Darcy, an experienced vampire hunter, and her sister Hope, who just wants to get above ground and live, do what they must to save humanity. Part spooky horror, part sci-fi, I dare you to listen in the dark.

The Miranda Obsession by Jen Silverman, Narrated by Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Morgan Spector, Harry Lloyd, Milo Ventimiglia, and a Full Cast 1980s Hollywood is full of power and famous men: producers, writers, rock stars, and restaurateurs. Miranda Grosvenor calls all of them. They tell her their secrets, including struggles with depression, a loss of faith, a rocky marriage, and shame and failure. The men don’t know her, but she’s easy to talk to with her low and soft voice and confident manner. Before long they’re giving her insider tips, and she disappears for weeks at a time. Who is Miranda really, and what game is she playing at?

The Weirdies by Michael Buckley, Narrated by Kate Winslet The Weirdie triplets have been left behind while the entire estate of Deadeye Manor is on a doomed vacation cruise. Now they have to learn how to do everything for themselves — not an easy task when they’re used to a staff of 200. Figuring out how to brush their teeth alone has been a challenge. They go from Our Lady of the Perpetual Side-Eye Orphanage to their adopted home on Sunshine Circle. Fans of A Series of Unfortunate Events and Roald Dahl’s darker stories are going to love following the Weirdies.

The Prophecy by Randy McKinnon, Narrated by Kerry Washington, Daniel Dae Kim, David Oyelowo, Asa Butterfield, and Laurence Fishburne A supernatural thriller podcast starring Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne. Oh, you’re not convinced yet from that alone? Add worldwide disasters, secret agents, and immaculate conception. In this story the Bible isn’t a book about the past, but a prophecy of the future. The destruction on the world aren’t merely disasters, but signs. Virginia Marilyn Edwards has to convince the world, but first, she has to start with doubting Agent Scott Thomas.

Crimes of Passion by Jack Harbon, Narrated by Kevin Free and Ron Butler Emery and Calvin are podcast hosts who cannot stand each other. For each of them, the other represents everything they hate about podcasters. Emery thinks Calvin is too stuck up about his historical crime podcast and takes himself too seriously. Calvin thinks Emery’s pop culture podcast is obnoxious and stealing sponsors from his show. When a fan’s last wish is for the two to collaborate, there’s no way either can refuse. Soon, the listeners are picking up on the tension between the two, but this time it’s tense attraction. The numbers skyrocket and they have to come to terms with what is really happening on the show.

How to Date Your Dragon by Molly Harper, Narrated by Amanda Ronconi and Jonathan Davis Mystic Bayou is a sleepy, middle of nowhere Louisiana town. There’s nothing to see here and to locals would prefer that when you drive through, you just keep on driving. Anthropologist Jillian Ramsay has been assigned to this town by the League, a shadow government organization that monitors the supernatural. Her first job for the League, to study Mystic Bayou’s citizen’s symbiotic relationships between human and magic creatures, might be her last if she can’t get Sheriff Bael Boone off her back. She’d like him off her back and on other places, because he’s the hottest man she’s ever seen, but he might not be only a man.

Upgrade Soul by Ezra Clayton Daniels, Narrated by Wendell Pierce, Marcia Gay Harden, Phil LaMarr, Abi Monterey, David Dastmalchian, Lorena Diaz, and a Full Cast Upgrade Soul is an audio-series adaptation of the critically acclaimed graphic novel by Ezra Claytan Daniels. Molly and Hank have created a new rejuvenative gene therapy that they believe will make them live longer and more intelligent. The experiment they conduct on themselves goes awry and they become clones of themselves that are horribly disfigured but more intelligent and physically superior. Then the real battle, a moral one, begins.

Finding Tamika by Erika Alexander, Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God, Ben Arnon, Rebkah Howard, David Person, James T. Green, SBH Productions, and Color Farm Media, Narrated by Erika Alexander This neo-noir true crime drama follows the case of Tamika Huston, a 24-year-old missing Black woman from Spartanburg, South Carolina. She’s not the first Black woman to go missing, and she wasn’t the last either. There’s evidence to follow, and activist Erika Alexander is determined to find her. Tamika went missing in 2004 and became a rallying cry for other missing Black women in America, demanding that a system that ignores missing Black girls and women be held accountable.

Heart by Jade Anouka, Narrated by the Author This one-woman play written and performed by Jade Anouka is for the misfits and anyone who has felt “other.” It follows the story of a 28-year-old divorced woman who bravely confronts her insecurities. She examines the strict self-imposed boundaries that have always held her back. In doing so, she discovers love in the last place that she ever expected, with the last person she ever expected. Listeners will related and be inspired by this story that shows us that remarkable things can happen when we trust our instincts and bravely take a chance.

A Walk in the Park by Rebekah Weatherspoon, Narrated by Marissa Hampton and Chinua Hawk Andre Monroe and Janelle Johnson are both adopting a dog today and couldn’t be more thrilled. What they don’t realize is that they both applied, and were approved, to adopt the same dog. Zeus has both their hearts and neither is ready to budge, so they agree to co-parent (co-own?) Zeus for a month and then revisit the arrangement. As they start to spend more time together, they might make different arrangement where the two spend more time together and Zeus gets twice the love.

Call Me Maybe by Cara Bastone, Narrated by Luci Christian and Neil Hellegers Vera has been on hold with her website production company for three hours. Absolutely nothing will make her hang up because she’s determined to get her start-up off the ground. When a real human person finally picks up, he’s…adorable? She’s not flirting with Kal, the tech support guy, they’ve just been on the phone for so long they’re starting to trade secrets. No, she’s just leaving him voicemails, he’s ordering her food. Totally normal, innocent business work. It might be possible that Vera has feelings for a person she has never met, and she’s pretty sure he feels it, too. They can’t fall in love sight unseen, right?

If you liked this piece, you should check out how to download Audible books to your Apple watch and the best audiobooks of all time.