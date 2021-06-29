Kentucky author Silas House is an American treasure. His stories portray everyday Appalachians as they try to navigate their complex reality. In Southernmost we meet Asher, a pastor whose deepest regret is shunning his brother when he came out as gay. Now he hasn’t seen his brother in ten years. When a storm washes away several homes in his rural Tennessee neighborhood, Asher invites a gay couple to stay the night and shelter from the storm. But his wife refuses to let them stay. This moment marks the point when Asher’s life begins to fall apart. After his wife files for divorce and threatens to deny him visitation rights, Asher abducts their son and flees to Key West, hoping to escape the Tennessee court system and to find his estranged brother. Charlie Thurston narrates this novel with attention to detail, teasing out Asher’s character through his performance.