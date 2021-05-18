This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

It’s been a ridic year, but a TON of amazing books came out this year. Before we start looking to the 2021 releases, let’s look at some A+ nonfiction from 2020.

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall It’s not a secret that mainstream feminist issues were decided by white, middle-to-upper-class women. Kendall argues that “food insecurity, access to quality education, safe neighborhoods, a living wage, and medical care” are all feminist issues, and should be included in the narrative.

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of An American Family by Robert Kolker This is on a lot of “best of” lists this year. The Galvin family had 12 children born between 1945 and 1965. Six were diagnosed as schizophrenic, and the Galvins became one of the first families to be studied by the National Institute of Mental Health. TW: abuse

Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman Friendship book! Sow and Friedman are the hosts of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend and have been friends for more than ten years. In their Book of Friendship, they highlight the importance of “society’s most underappreciated relationship.” Roxane Gay said “This is the kind of book that makes you want to reach out to your best, biggest friends to say thank you.”

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong You know how nonfiction by poets can just hit differently? “As the daughter of Korean immigrants, Cathy Park Hong grew up steeped in shame, suspicion, and melancholy. She would later understand that these ‘minor feelings’ occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality — when you believe the lies you’re told about your own racial identity.” If you missed this one this year, add it to your 2021 list.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle My wife LOVES this book. “Four years ago, Glennon Doyle, author, activist and humanitarian, wife and mother of three — was speaking at a conference when a woman entered the room. Glennon looked at her and fell instantly in love.” This is her journey to build a life of her own, “one based on her individual desire, intuition, and imagination.” This feels like a good start-of-the-year sort of read.

A Black Women’s History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross This is part of Beacon Press’s ReVisioning American History series, written by two excellent historians. In fewer than 300 pages, they share the stories of enslaved women, freedwomen, religious leaders, artists, queer women, activists, and “women who lived outside the law.”