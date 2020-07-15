Bernardine Evaristo Lists Her Top 20 Black British Womxn Books: Critical Linking, July 15, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our 1-year TBR subscription giveaway courtesy of Macmillan Reading Gold Group.

“When an award-winning, best-selling author puts together a list of their must-reads books, you rush to your favourite bookseller and get to page turning. And when that is Bernardine Evaristo, of Girl, Woman, Other fame? You do so on the double. To help further critical reading throughout the Black Lives Matter Movement, Evaristo has curated a list of her top 20 Black British womxn writers for you to support and read right now.”

I got some shopping to do!

“Having so many books to read is just another reason why these 32 Jenny Han quotes are necessary to have on hand. They’ll be like your very own Lara Jean love letters whenever you want to post a super dreamy snap on your Instagram feed.”

If To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is still your comfort watch.

“We can find home in this book’s pages. Johnson and I discussed the origins of Crown, the pressure of representation and #OwnVoices, and writing mean girls that aren’t the antagonists of yore.”

Super excited about You Should See Me in a Crown and the author Leah Johnson.