a photo of a sunhat with black script reading Just One More Chapter on a towel at the beach beside a stack of books
Book Fetish

The Best Beach Reading Supplies for Your Summer Vacation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, and there’s absolutely nothing better than salty ocean waves, sand between your toes, and the perfect book in your hands. But what supplies do you need in your beach bag for the perfect summer reading vacation? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these fabulous finds from Etsy! Check out these beach reading supplies to turn any getaway into a wonderful reading wonderland. And honestly, even if you don’t have plans to hit the beach this summer, some of these items might put you in a beachy state of mind from your own backyard.

Of course, you’ll also need the right books to fill your beach bag, right? The Book Riot team is on the case! These lists of summer reads are a great place to start. But let’s be real: There are no rules to beach reading. If you’ve got a book you want to read, that makes it prime beach reading.

Alright, let’s get down to the nitty gritty: What’s going in your beach bag this summer?

Note: Prices are accurate as of April 2022, but may change.

Wearable Accessories

Black Frame Rhinestone Reading Sunglasses

Black reading sunglasses with rhinestones along top next to purple flowers
Photo by CrazyRhinestoneLady on Etsy

Who says reading glasses can’t be glam? If you’re going to get your beach reading on in the sun, then look no further than these rhinestone-studded reading sunglasses! $37

All I Need is the Beach and a Book Tee

Black t-shirt that says, "All I need is the beach and a book" in white font, next to a sun hat and sandals
Photo by CaptainMood on Etsy

This T-shirt sums it up: All (you) need is the beach and a book! $20

Just One More Chapter Sun Hat

Beige sunhat with black ribbon and black screen printed text that says "Just one more chapter..." against a beachy background
Photo by BiblioWino on Etsy

This sun hat is absolutely perfect for blocking the sun from your eyes while beach reading! It also comes in styles that say “Bookish” and “Bibliophile.” $35

Comic Book Pop Art Bikini

Person modeling retro high-waisted bikini with a colorful pop art, comic book inspired print
Photo by Mclaineo on Etsy

What better way to show your love of comics than in this super cute retro bikini? Maybe it will also give you the superhero energy you need to crush that game of beach volleyball. $159

Bookmarks & Book Accessories

Beach Reads Bookmarks

Three fabric bookmarks in yellow, pink, and teal, shaped like sunglasses with "BEACH READS" printed on them and small ribbons on the side
Photo by brandyfisher on Etsy

Whether you’re at the beach or not, these adorable bookmarks will put you in a beach reading state of mind — and help you find your page. $8

Books are Better When at the Beach Wooden Bookmark

Wooden bookmark with umbrella, beach chair, and "Books are better at the beach" carved into it, held by a hand over a book with a beach background
Photo by CottonseedMktplace on Etsy

Books really are better at the beach, aren’t they? This wooden bookmark says it all. $10

Beach Resin Bookmark, Book Holder, and Coaster Set

Set of three resin book accessories (bookmark, coaster, and page holder with hole for thumb) in blue and clear with seashells, on a white background with peonies
Photo by KaysBeeDivine on Etsy

This adorable resin book accessory set is perfect for using at the beach to hold your book open, mark your page, and set down a drink. Even better, it brings a little bit of the beach to you, no matter where you are. $41

Waterproof Book Sleeve

Fabric booksleeve with teal floral print and a button and tie, set on a wooden background
Photo by ANEGAMIstore on Etsy

Water is a book’s worst enemy. This waterproof book sleeve is here to help! It comes in different sizes to accommodate large and slim books, plus a size perfect for your Kindle. Price: $12+

Sun Supplies

Beach Chair Caddy

Fabric caddy in blue floral print with pockets holding phone, book, and sunglasses, tied to the arm of a beach chair
Photo by SeastheWine on Etsy

Any beach chair can hold your book, sunglasses, and phone with this beach chair caddy! It comes in many different fabrics, and you can choose ties or velcro to attach it to your favorite beach chair. $20

A Book and a Beach Are All I Need Beach Towel

Person on a beach holding up a green and blue beach towel with text "A book and a beach are all I need"
Photo by Eutychia on Etsy

If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll definitely need a towel to dry you off or protect you and your beloved books from the sand. This one has just the right vibe. $37

Octopus and Books Beach Towel

Person on beach holding up white beach towel with image of an octopus atop a stack of books, using tentacles to hold multiple books and kettle of tea being poured into teacup
Photo by DogeatDougDesigns on Etsy

I didn’t realize until I saw this beach towel just how convenient it would be to have more arms to hold all my books and tea. $35

The Beach Table

Round blue plastic table with three indents for drinks, handle, and sticker that says "The Beach Table"
Photo by TheBeachTable on Etsy

Looking for the perfect place to rest your books and drinks while enjoying a beach day? Then you need a beach table! This one is portable, lightweight, and has an adjustable stand that extends up to 25 inches. $25

Romance Tropes Insulated Tumbler

White insulated tumbler with pastel colored illustrations of books listing romance tropes (like love triangles, friends to lovers, only one bed) listed on spines
Photo by CardiganLibrarian on Etsy

If you like your drinks cold and your romance tropes steaming hot, then this insulated travel tumbler is exactly what you need for your next beach trip. $36

We hope you found the perfect beach reading supplies for your next summer vacation! Looking for more bookish goodies? Check out these lists from Book Riot: